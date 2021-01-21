CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team has been in this position before. Three times to be exact.
The Illini, after all, have had three games postponed about 24 hours before the scheduled tip-off this season. All due to COVID-19, with Michigan (Dec. 19), Southern Illinois-Carbondale (Dec. 22) and lastly, Michigan State last Thursday all affected by the coronavirus.
What that’s meant is three periods of preparation that ultimately weren’t used by Illinois after those games were postponed. Perhaps that might prove valuable in the upcoming months should Big Ten home games against the Wolverines and Spartans be put back on the schedule — as is the plan.
Still, the abrupt nature of how those games were ultimately postponed — coming on the eve of gameday — has presented a unique challenge for the Illini (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten).
“There’s an emotional roller coaster that you and your staff goes through, and your players go (through), because it’s a buildup (to the game). You start your process of preparing and you get to that point where it’s (the day before the game) and it falls off,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said ahead of Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against No. 21 Northwestern (7-2, 5-2) in Evanston. “We’re not in the situation where we know someone has tested positive and we know that person is going to be out for X amount of time.
“We were thinking we were going to play (all three times). There’s a different emotion to it to know in advance, ‘Hey, that game is not going to be played.’ It is a little different timing than some other schools are experiencing.”
What’s also not lost on Fahey is the reality that the Illini — like many other teams in the Big Ten — are looking at a condensed schedule.
At least 15 conference games — including the two postponements — that have to be fit into a window of 45 days.
“I wonder who’s going to put this all back together again, because every school has a different situation: who they’ve played, who they’ve not played,” Fahey said. “We lost 2 home games. There’s somebody’s that’s a lot smarter than me that’s going to have to figure this all out at the end of the year to get all of those games played.
“That’s the complexity of this season and how fast it can change. Fortunately, it has not been our team (with players out due to COVID-19), but it’s very fluid emotionally and just preparation-wise.”
The postponement of its home game against Michigan State created a 10-day layover for Illinois, which last played Jan. 10 at then-No. 15 Michigan. That 70-50 Illini loss to the Wolverines, Fahey said, was one of her team’s best half-court defensive performances of the season with Michigan held nearly 12 points below its season average of 81.8 points per game.
“What I’m looking for is connectivity with the players,” Fahey said of Illinois’ defensive identity in recent weeks. “They’re talking to each other, the rotations, the personal pride of not getting beat in one-on-one (situations) is one of the first things (we talk about).
“We have a better anchor inside because we can play Eva (Rubin) in a different way. Instead of having her do a lot of rotations, she’s able to hold down that post spot, which allows our perimeter players to be more aggressive.”
The key, Fahey said, against the Wildcats on Thursday night will be controlling the tempo. Illinois has been forced to play at a more deliberate pace, with injuries to 6-foot-3 junior forward Geovana Lopes, 5-9 freshman guard Aaliyah McQueen and 5-11 freshman guard Aaliyah Nye affecting the Illini’s depth.
In the Michigan loss on Jan. 10, sophomore guard Jada Peebles played a full 40 minutes, one of four players — Jeanae Terry, Kennedi Myles and J-Naya Ephraim were the others — to log 32 or more minutes in that game.
Fahey described Northwestern’s backcourt of seniors Lindsey Pulliam and Jordan Hamilton and junior Veronica Burton as “one of the best in the Big Ten.”
“They play so well together,” the Illini coach continued. “They get so much off of their defense. You throw the ball around too much, they make you pay every single time. Because of our injuries (and lack of depth) ... we’ve got to keep these games at a lower pace. Not that that’s where I want to be, but that’s where we have to be right now.
“(Northwestern is also) one of the best offensive rebounding teams and they’re one of the smallest (teams) in the league, which tells you the intensity they go after the ball. That combination, to me, is what makes them so good.”
A turnaround performance Thursday would not only end the Illini’s current five-game losing streak but also snap a 12-game skid against AP Top 25 opponents dating back to a 66-62 victory at then-No. 12 Minnesota on Jan. 6, 2019. It would also be a first real sign of progress in Fahey’s fourth season in C-U.
And for Rubin, a Flossmoor native, Thursday’s game takes on added significance.
“There definitely is (a rivalry against Northwestern),” the redshirt junior center said. “Northwestern calls themselves Chicago’s Big Ten team. And as someone that is from Chicago, and I take a lot of pride in coming back home and coming to play at Illinois, that just motivates me and motivates all of my teammates.”