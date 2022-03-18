PITTSBURGH — Illinois didn’t lead in Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game until Kofi Cockburn got a putback to fall after a missed free throw from Coleman Hawkins with 47 seconds to play.
The Illini were in perpetual play-from-behind mode after Chattanooga took a 14-point lead in the first half. They had just enough time for the comeback. Alfonso Plummer made both of his free throws with 12 seconds to play to regain the lead, and then Coleman Hawkins came through on the defensive end to seal the win.
Hawkins blocked Malachi Smith’s first attempt at a game-winner and then rebounded the second to seal the 54-53 victory.
A win that didn’t look like it might happen for a large portion of the game. Brad Underwood wanted his team to be loose and let it fly offensively in the NCAA tournament. That’s not what the Illinois coach got in the first half against Chattanooga.
Chattanooga built an early first half lead thanks to some second-chance opportunities. The Mocs headed into the first media timeout with a 12-3 advantage on the scoreboard thanks to a dribble drive and finish from Malachi Smith, a putback from Silvio De Sousa, Darius Banks scoring in transition and corner threes from both Josh Ayeni and KJ Hankton.
Illinois’ offensive woes continued as the first half progressed. The Illini went nearly 5 minutes in between made field goals — Cockburn snapped that particularly streak with a dunk — but it meant an early double-digit deficit.
Cockburn’s dunk wasn’t some breakthrough moment for Illinois offensively. The Illini went another 5 minutes without making a field goal — committing a couple turnovers for good measure — before Andre Curbelo found a cutting Omar Payne for a layup. Chattanooga had its own shooting struggles in that span, but still had a 20-10 lead at the penultimate media timeout of the first half after Payne missed his and-one free throw.
The real breakthrough might have been a pair of Andre Curbelo free throws with 6:55 to play in the first half. They were the first Illinois points from a player not at least 6-foot-10. Curbelo also found Coleman Hawkins in transition for an alley oop after the sophomore forward scored on a putback, as the Illini pieced together a 10-2 run that cut their deficit to six points late in the first half.
Cockburn made sure Illinois only entered the halftime break trailing by four points at 33-29. The 7-foot center scored eight of the Illini’s last 10 points.
Illinois’ comeback was short-lived. Chattanooga made three of its first five shots in the second half, while the Illini missed two three-pointers and turned it over. It was enough for Underwood to call a quick timeout just more than 2 minutes into the half with his team trailing by double digits again.
Illinois again cut its deficit to single digits, and then both teams saw their respective offenses devolve into a mishmash of missed shots and turnovers. Back-to-back threes from Alfonso Plummer — his first of the game — cut Chattanooga’s lead to one point near the midway point of the second half.
Illinois’ inability to get consistent stops at the other end devalued Plummer’s made three-pointers. Chattanooga might have gone more than 7 minutes without scoring a point, but two easy shots for Smith and another from Banks kept the Mocs on top as time ticked away in the second half.
Plummer hit his fourth three-pointer of the game with 6:22 to play to pull Illinois within two points again. It took nearly 2 minutes for either team to score again, and it was Grant Ledford making a crucial three-pointer for Chattanooga to push the Mocs’ lead back to five points with 4:31 left in the game.
Illinois ultimately won it at the free throw line. In a way. Cockburn’s putback off a Coleman Hawkins’ missed free throw was huge, and then Plummer answered two Smith free throws for the Mocs with two of his own.