CHAMPAIGN — The change in Big Ten COVID-19 protocols require a minimum of seven players and one coach to play a basketball game.
Illinois would have been fine on the latter situation last week. None of the coaches tested positive when the team returned after its three-day holiday break.
The players were a different story altogether. Ten of 15 tested positive upon re-entry to campus on Dec. 26. That necessitated the cancellation of the final nonconference game of the season against Florida A&M and the rescheduling of what is now a 6 p.m. Tuesday game at Minnesota. A postponement from the original Sunday date after those same Big Ten protocol changes took an automatic forfeit off the table.
“We were obviously concerned about the variant and what it was,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Monday. The omicron variant has rampaged through the country and worldwide. “We’ve got a group where everybody here in this building now is vaccinated. We feel like we have done everything we possibly could to help protect, yet we know this variant spreads quickly and is very easily attainable. Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on how you want to look at it, we had a bunch of guys with it.”
Underwood said late Monday morning before the team conducted its final practice and left for Minneapolis that he anticipated having his entire roster available for Tuesday night’s game save for Austin Hutcherson (out for the season) and Andre Curbelo (out with a still undisclosed issue). But plenty of questions still remain about how Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will move forward through the ongoing pandemic, starting against Minnesota (10-1, 1-1).
One is masks. Will players who tested positive and remain in the second five-day window of their recovery period have to wear a facial covering during the game, per updated CDC guidelines?
“To be determined,” Underwood said, while mentioning he watched players at Wisconsin and Boston College play wearing masks last week. “That’s part of the CDC policy. There’s some interesting challenges with that. I don’t know where we’ll be in our process in terms of (virus) levels. Those are things I just defer to our medical team and the Big Ten medical officers.”
Questions about testing also come up. On multiple fronts.
That everyone was tested upon the team’s return to campus was mandated by the university.
Players who tested positive last week were continually tested to determine their virus levels in terms of potential transmission. Once the Illini clear this current COVID-19 hurdle, players, coaches and staff will only be tested if they’re symptomatic.
“This is our DIA, university policy,” Underwood said. “Everybody is different. Everybody’s got local governments and state (policies). When the initial policies were put in place in August to forfeit, those were the decisions the Big Ten made. Now the variant has come back, and those decision were rethought a little bit. We got away from the forfeiture, but we also left (everything else) very much at the discretion of local governments and the universities.”
How Illinois will fare Tuesday in Minneapolis having spent much of the previous 11/2 weeks off the basketball court, including the NCAA-mandated three-day holiday break, is also a question. The five players who tested negative spent their time doing individual skill work with the Illinois coaches and lifting with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. That led into a brief amount of full team work leading into the game.
“We’ve had a couple days here back with the majority of our group,” Underwood said. “They came back at different times due to some inconclusive tests taken on the first day, which then had to be taken the next day. We’re following all the protocols with guys wearing masks that are coming out of their positive tests. We’ll see what that looks like for (Tuesday’s) game. I don’t know yet.”
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier wasn’t thinking about the possibility of a COVID-19 pause when he went home to Florida for Christmas. He knew it was a possibility since dozens of college basketball programs had to stop basketball activities before the Illini did. Ten positives in the Illinois program, then, didn’t come as some shock.
“I didn’t think I had a serious reaction considering the fact COVID was amping up around the country, and it was very challenging to be around people,” Frazier said. “The biggest thing was next man up. … I said it to coach, ‘If we had five guys, we would have went to Minnesota and played with five guys.’ That’s what this team is about. That was the toughness we were going to bring.”