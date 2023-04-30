GALLOWAY, N.J. — Leading going into Sunday at the Big Ten tournament is nothing new for the Illinois men’s golf team.
The Illini find themselves in that position once again.
Illinois will take a 17-shot advantage into Sunday’s final round at Galloway National Golf Club with Mike Small’s team looking to wrap up an eighth consecutive conference title.
“The goal for (Sunday) is to go out and try to win the day,” Small said. “We can’t play defense in golf. We can’t worry about anybody else. We have to go out and take care of our mindset, control our space, accept the conditions of the weather and the course and be ready to play and compete like Illini.”
Third-ranked Illinois fired a tournament-best team score of 16-under 268 during Saturday’s second round to improve to 8-under 560 for the tournament. Illinois is the only team under par for the 54-hole event with second-place Northwestern at 9-over 577 through two days.
Four Illini players are in the top five on the leaderboard with fifth-year seniors Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard both tied for third at 2-under 140.
Kuhl put together an impressive round on Saturday, finishing at 6-under 65. Besard, meanwhile, produced a second consecutive score of 1-under 70.
Like Kuhl, Jackson Buchanan went low on Saturday with the Illinois sophomore carding a 66 to move into a tie for fifth at 1-under 141 for the tournament.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart joined Buchanan in a fifth-place tie after the veteran Illini’s 2-under 69 on Saturday.
Iowa’s Mac McClear and Northwestern’s Daniel Svard share the 36-hole lead in the individual medalist chase at 3-under 139 overall.