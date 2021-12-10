EAST LANSING, Mich. — Any chance for the Illinois women’s basketball team to open Big Ten play with a win for the first time in the Nancy Fahey era faded away quickly with another poor fourth quarter.
The end result: A 75-60 loss for the Illini at Michigan State.
It was a complete reversal of fortunes from the first half of Thursday night’s Big Ten opener in front of 3,213 fans at the Breslin Center.
Illinois, after all, did just about everything right during the game’s opening 20 minutes. The Illini shot 50 percent from the field offensively. And contained Spartans senior standout Nia Clouden.
It all added up to a 34-26 lead at the halftime break for Illinois, which was seeking its first win in East Lansing since 2014.
But playing 40 minutes of high-level basketball has been a problem for the Illini. And not just this season, either.
It’s been a continued issue for Fahey-led Illini teams during her four-plus seasons in Champaign.
Thursday night was no different.
After Illinois (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) regained its eight-point halftime gap on Jada Peebles’ three-pointer with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter, that’s when Michigan State (7-4, 1-0) made the first of what would be a series of devastating scoring runs during the second half.
Matilda Ekh fueled many of those scoring bursts for the Spartans, who outscored the Illini 21-12 to end the third quarter and took a 52-51 lead into the game’s final 10 minutes after the 6-foot guard/forward Ekh poured in her fourth three-pointer of the third quarter alone. Ekh drained six of her nine three-point attempts against Illinois en route to scoring a game-high 20 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
Things only got worse for the Illini in the fourth quarter, however, as Illinois went cold offensively by making only four of its 14 field-goal attempts.
That allowed Michigan State to steadily pull away, with the Spartans outscoring the Illini 23-9 during the final quarter, which included a 7-of-11 shooting performance from the field, to hand Illinois a 15-point loss.
Adalia McKenzie was among the few bright spots for Illinois, as the 5-foot-10 freshman guard from Brooklyn Park, Minn., posted a team-leading 14 points. Aaliyah Nye (13 points) and Peebles (10 points) joined McKenzie in double figures, while Kendall Bostic — in her return to the Breslin Center after transferring from Michigan State to Illinois in the offseason — had four points and eight rebounds.
The Illini finished the game with 20 turnovers. It was their fifth game this season with at least 20 turnovers.