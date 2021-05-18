ORLANDO, Fla. — It wasn’t exactly home-court advantage for top-seeded Florida in Monday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with 16th-seeded Illinois, but the USTA National Campus in Orlando is within a two-hour drive of the home of the Gators in Gainesville, Fla.
Not that you would have known it based on the crowd.
“We had, to be honest, a ridiculous, amazing contingent of Illini that came out and supported our team,” Illinois coach Brad Dancer said. “Our fans blew the roof off the place and absolutely smothered the Gators in terms of fans.”
The USTA venue turning into Atkins Center/Khan Outdoor Complex South, though, just made a tough night a bit tougher.
Illinois looked to be building toward a doubles point win with Aleks Kovacevic and Hunter Heck winning their match and Siphosothando Montsi and Noe Khlif in a favorable position to break their Florida opponent, but the Gators rallied not only for the doubles point, but also a 4-0 sweep after claiming a trio of straight set singles wins to advance to the national quarterfinals.
It was a difficult end to what had been a stellar season for Illinois. The loss to Florida snapped a 19-match winning streak that dated back to late February and included a Big Ten West division title and Big Ten tournament championship before the Illini made another Sweet 16 run.
Dancer described the mood as “somber” following the loss to the Gators. And also a bit surreal, with the fans in attendance creating a bit of a dilemma given the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We lose and our guys don’t want to talk to anybody, and we have 100 people waiting outside the gates wanting to talk to our guys,” Dancer said. “It was just a weird thing.?
Monday’s Sweet 16 loss wasn’t so much about Illinois’ struggles to Dancer as it was Florida’s ability to come up with “big shots in big moments.” Like the team of Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton avoiding multiple break opportunities against Montsi and Khlif. Or Andy Andrade doing the same in the No. 3 singles match against Illinois’ Alex Brown.
“I was really impressed with Florida,” Dancer said. “We talk about putting pressure on other teams, and they put a lot of pressure on us. I honestly felt like Florida played better than we did (Monday). I thought we did a good job in doubles. We were not that bad.”
Kovacevic and Heck did win 6-4 at No. 3 doubles before Florida claimed the important point. The Gators’ momentum carried over, with Josh Goodger topping Khlif 6-1, 6-3 for a second point at No. 6 singles
With both Heck and Kovacevic pushing their No. 1 and No. 5 singles matches, respectively, to a third set, Florida finished off its Sweet 16 win. Andrade won at No. 3 singles in a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Brown, and then Blaise Bicknell won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles against the Illini’s Zeke Clark.
Illinois’ season isn’t quite finished, though. Clark, Kovacevic and Montsi will next compete for an individual NCAA singles title. The tournament will run from May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus, and they’ll stay in Orlando.
“Well take (Tuesday) off and recover for those guys and start training back,” Dancer said. “You’re playing for the team and there’s so much exhausting yourself into that, and then it changes and is all about the individual. It’s a dramatic change, but they’ll be ready come Sunday.”