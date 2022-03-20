PITTSBURGH — The Houston fans at PPG Paints Arena started chanting “Sweet 16” in the final minute of Sunday’s second round game.
Then Kyler Edwards drilled a three-pointer from the left wing. The crowd erupted. Part of it at least.
Edwards’ three-pointer with 20 seconds to play was unnecessary save for it fended off a shot clock violation. Houston already led by double digits.
Mistakes Illinois couldn’t make in the second round of the NCAA tournament — with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line — were the exact mistakes the Illini made in Pittsburgh. Too many missed shots. Far too many turnovers.
So the five Illinois players, heads down in disappointment and frustration, walked back to the bench as Houston celebrated its 68-53 victory. The rest of the Illini players and staff were just as somber, as they completed the perfunctory postgame handshake line and made the slow walk to the tunnel and back to the locker room.
Another successful season with an abrupt end.
“It is what it is,” said Kofi Cockburn, who led Illinois (23-10) with 19 points and eight rebounds. “We fell short. Games like these you can't really put it in words. It's a hard feeling going through this for another year.”
That’s the rub. Sunday’s loss to Houston wasn’t just a missed opportunity for Illinois to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005. It wasn’t a second straight year that happened.
Last season’s loss to Loyola Chicago loomed as a specter over the entirety of the 2021-22 season. That was particularly true as the NCAA tournament began. Would this year be any different than last?
Illinois shooting 34 percent from the field and 24 percent from three-point range insured it wouldn’t be. So did 17 turnovers, with seven of them coming directly off inbounds plays. Houston’s offensive rebounding prowess didn’t help either.
“These days are never fun,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It means, you know, the end to a great season, to a championship season, and we don't want to lose sight of any of that in that locker room.”
That was the big picture view Underwood was pushing for his team after another disappointing second-round exit. Trent Frazier took up that mantle, too. The fifth-year guard is one of two players, Da’Monte Williams the other, to be part of Underwood’s entire rebuilding project.
Frazier has seen it all. From the program-record 21 losses his sophomore year in 2018-19 to a Big Ten tournament title in his first senior year and a regular season championship in his second.
“Emotion-wise, it's been a long journey, obviously,” Frazier said. “It's been a pleasure to be playing for coach — unbelievable competitor, fighter, and that's what I try to take on, is him. … We fell short (Sunday), but to see where this program has come two years in a row, top 32 teams, you know, it shows we are headed in the right direction. We're leaving this program in good hands, and they will be back here. Despite the loss, I'm still proud of this team and proud of this program for everything.”
Another banner will be hung at State Farm Center to honor Illinois’ share of the Big Ten regular season title. The 15 players on the roster are due a championship ring — a second for some of them. It won’t totally erase falling just short of the Sweet 16 a second straight season, but Underwood made sure to emphasize the big picture of the season as a whole.
“I've been through more things this year with this team than I have my entire career put together,” Underwood said. “And that's 35 years. That's going back to being a junior college coach, the stuff that we have dealt with, not practicing at Christmas break when you get teams gritty and tough and want to fight and not practicing. We're probably 20 practices light of what we were last year.
“Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way, and you don't get the break that you need. Last year we were blessed. But at the end of the day, we've got to be better in this game. One thing to do is to keep getting back here. We will keep getting back here. You've got to have match-ups, you've got to have a good team, and doggone it, (Sunday) wasn't our day.”