Former Illini soccer player Hollie Pavic entertains other former players as they are announced to the crowd at half-time in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois vs. North Carolina in an NCAA soccer match at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Illinois Julia Cili (1) makes a save in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Makena Silber (20) screams after Illinois Hope Breslin (10) scores the first goal of the game in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Summer Garrison (26) and Illinois Sydney Stephens (28) and North Carolina's Aleigh Gambone (16) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Hope Breslin (10) breaks away with the ball in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Maggie Hillman (27) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Hope Breslin (10) and North Carolina's Avery Patterson (15) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Kendra Pasquale (12) and North Carolina's Avery Patterson (15) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Julia Cili (1) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois fans in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Eileen Murphy (3) and North Carolina's Emily Murphy (35) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Julia Cili (1) goes for a stop in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Aleah Treiterer (11) and North Carolina's Rachel Jones (10) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
North Carolina's head coach Anson Dorrance in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Julia Cili (1) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois Joanna Verzosa-Dolezal (21) and North Carolina's Avery Patterson (15) in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois head coach Janet Rayfield in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois head coach Janet Rayfield in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Illinois team gets together before the game in an NCAA women's soccer game at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defender Kendra Pasquale had nothing between her and a 2-0 lead other than green grass and North Carolina goalkeeper Claudia Dickey on an early breakaway attempt in the first half of Thursday’s Illini home opener at Demirjian Park.
Hope Breslin had already put Illinois up one goal on the No. 2 Tar Heels after launching a shot on goal from nearly 40 yards that floated over Dickey and into the back of the net. Pasquale had the opportunity to set Illinois on an early upset course.
But Pasquale got run down by UNC before she reached the 18-yard box. And the ball was immediately headed the other direction with the Tar Heels’ almost preternatural ability to reverse field and make their own run on goal.
UNC had the tying goal just 18 seconds later on a breakaway opportunity for Emily Murphy. Then two more goals before the end of the first half, with any thoughts of an Illinois upset fading as the 22-time NCAA champion Tar Heels cruised to a 5-1 victory.
“Momentum was certainly our way; Hope gets the goal, and then we get the breakaway,” Illinois coach Janet Rayfield said. “That was one of our keys. We were going to have to transition both ways to be successful. We transitioned great to get the goal and transitioned to get (Pasquale) forward, but you’ve got to transition both ways. When they won that ball, we just didn’t, in that moment, transition back to defense fast enough. It certainly was, I think, a challenging moment, but those are the kind of things you want to learn from and respond to.”
The Tar Heels added two more goals in the second half before emptying their bench with 30 minutes to play and running out their four-goal victory.
“We came out with so much energy and had the fan base going and had the bench going,” Breslin said. “When we got that goal, it gave us that momentum and that energy. They responded really well. Even though it wasn’t the result we wanted, we did get better as a team. I’m really proud of the effort that we put in. Everyone that came in gave it their all. I think we learned a lot (Thursday), and we definitely got better and we’ll just move forward into nonconference and Big Ten play.”
Thursday’s match had plenty storylines beyond Illinois hosting the 22-time NCAA champions for the first time in program history. Rayfield was UNC coach Anson Dorrance’s first recruit, and it was his program Rayfield wanted as Demirjian Park had its grand opening.
“Janet was the pioneer for my program,” Dorrance said. “She was an incredible goal scorer for me. She was a four-year captain. She navigated a very difficult transition for our program. Janet had to navigate the new recruits coming in, preserve the culture of this club that had done a great job of petitioning for varsity status.
“I just feel privileged that my first recruit was not just a great player, but also a wonderful woman and an extraordinary leader. … To come up here and see this stadium basically they built for her and practice complex they built for her. She does everything the right way. … I’m very proud of Janet and what she’s doing for the game here but also across the country, and I consider it an honor for her to invite me and my team in to christen this stadium.”
The entrance off of St. Mary's road during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The entrance off of St. Mary's road during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Head coach Janet Rayfield looks out at the field from her office during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Hallway to the coaches offices during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A listing of awards and honors for soccer players and a view of the field share space during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The women's locker room during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A banner leads into the locker room during a tour of UIsoccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The joint team lounge during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The joint team lounge during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A covered patio for concessions during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Bleachers line the west side of the field during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The building is somewhat industrial looking that faces out to the field during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A shovel inscribed for the groundbreaking and the team's 2003 and 2011 Big Ten Championship trophies sit in the entrance during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The media room looks out over the field during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The main entrance to the building during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Comments from the Demirjian family are on display in the lobby during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A lit "I" shows out there front of the building during a tour of Ui soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A meeting room during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A sign during a tour of UI soccer's new space at Demirjian Park in Urbana on Monday, August 23, 2021.
The grand opening of Demirjian Park — at least with a full crowd — included the return of several former Illinois standouts, including one-time program scoring leader Tara Hurless. The totality of the night is what Rayfield said would stick with her.
“I think when I lay my head down tonight I’ll realize that the intersection of everything soccer has brought to me from a positive standpoint sort of got to meet tonight in a really cool way,” Rayfield said. “Illinois is the program I built and invested in. I told (the players) that might be my alma mater, but this is my home now.”
Still, Pasquale’s potential breakaway was the “What if?” moment of Thursday night’s match after Breslin’s early goal less than 5 minutes into the match. Illinois held fast against the No. 2 team in the country for roughly the first 30 minutes before UNC’s time of possession advantage became too much for the Illini to overcome.
More possession. More scoring chances. More goals. And, ultimately a Tar Heels victory despite the early goal from the Illini.
“The goal they scored was significant,” Dorrance said. “(Breslin) just measured it and got it in over my goalkeeper’s head. They also had other opportunities on counter attacks. We scouted them, and their athleticism up top is impressive. I think Janet’s done a great job here. Their team is going to continue to win a lot of games this season, so we’re very proud of that win for us.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).