Illini fans in Las Vegas: 'It's like old-home week'
LAS VEGAS — The celebration didn’t end at T-Mobile Arena for the thousands of Illini fans who watched their team dismantle UCLA late Friday night.
Champaign’s Dave Kuhl and his grandson Miles were walking through the casino at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip when someone shouted “I-L-L.”
“All of a sudden, from the other end of the casino, people started yelling ‘I-N-I,’ “ Kuhl said. “Up and down the Strip it was like that all night: ‘I-L-L,’ then ‘I-N-I.’ “
As impressive as Brad Underwood’s Illini were against the Bruins — rallying for a 79-70 win — their fans had just as good a night, turning a neutral site into State Farm Center west.
“A terrific atmosphere,” said Kuhl, an Illini season ticket-holder — basketball and football — for 50 years. “It had the feel of a home game. I think we outnumbered UCLA fans at least 200 to 1.
“In fact, I’d say the crowd was more engaged and active than they are at many of our home games. They were really pumped up.”
Kuhl and his wife, Barb, will be at today’s 2 p.m. game against Virginia. So will many familiar faces from C-U.
“It’s like old-home week,” Dave said.