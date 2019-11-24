After consecutive road games as an underdog against Michigan State and Iowa, Illinois is a 10-point favorite on Saturday against rival Northwestern, according to BetOnLine.ag.
Lovie Smith's team split at Michigan State and Iowa. Illinois covered the point spread against both the Spartans and the Hawkeyes.
In other Big Ten games this week: Iowa is a 5-point pick at Nebraska, Penn State is favored by 41 against Rutgers, Ohio State is a 10-point choice at Michigan, Indiana is favored by 7 at Purdue, Wisconsin is favored by 2 against Minnesota and Maryland is 20-point underdog at Michigan State.