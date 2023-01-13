CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood described Friday's game between his Illinois men's basketball team and Michigan State as one that featured "no rhythm."
"It was an interesting game," Underwood said. "Everybody was trying to run something. It was a lot of guarding."
The Illini's attempts to "run something" weren't working nearly as often as those of the Spartans. Michigan State's 50-41 lead inside State Farm Center with about 14 minutes remaining in regulation attested to that.
Rebounding and overall paint presence also were lacking among Illinois' athletes.
Then a technical foul was whistled on the Illini bench.
Suddenly, a switch flipped.
Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer were the biggest on-court influencers of that change.
The two big men starred over those last 14 minutes, lifting Illinois to a 75-66 victory in front of full-house crowd of raucous, orange-clad fans.
Dainja had eight points and Mayer netted five points before halftime.
By game's end, Dainja boasted 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting plus seven rebounds and two blocked shots, while Mayer turned up for 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting along with six blocked shots.
"That’s my boy. That’s my roommate. I love Dain so much," Mayer said. "He’s one of my favorite people ever. I’m so glad we both got to have a great game."
Illinois (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) tied the game at 54 on a Mayer basket with 9:10 to play, went ahead 56-54 on two Dainja free throws and extended its edge to 59-54 on a Mayer three-pointer.
Though Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) fought back to tie the game at 60, the Spartans — led by A.J. Hoggard's 20 points and Tyson Walker's 14 points — never led again.
Coleman Hawkins produced five points after that 60-60 tie, Dainja added four points and Illinois buckled down defensively to silence any Michigan State hopes of rallying late.
"They’re a different team than they are three to four games ago," said Spartans coach Tom Izzo, whose team saw a seven-game win streak come to an end. "(Dainja) kicked our butt singlehandedly. ... Those two guys (Dainja and Mayer) really won the game."
Terrence Shannon Jr. tallied 15 points in the first nine game minutes and finished with 17 points for Illinois, which was outrebounded 42-30 but trimmed a more significant points-in-the-paint deficit down to 44-38.
Dainja was a big reason for that at both ends of the floor, and he received plaudits from Underwood afterward because of it.
"When Dain stays within himself, he’s as effective a post player as there is," Underwood said. "He’s an elite defender. We really challenged him at the half. ... He did a great job."