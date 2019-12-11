CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday with a commitment from three-star prospect Cooper Davis. The Illini flipped the 6-foot-7, 255-pound defensive from Missouri following the Tigers' coaching change.
"First off I'd like to thank the University of Missouri for their undying faith in my ability as a football player and as a man," Davis wrote in a note posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. "Mizzou was a dream of mine from a very young age, but due to changes and much deliberation with my family I've decided to decommit.
"I'll always have a place for Mizzou in my heart, but it's just not the fit for me right now. With that being said, however, I am beyond blessed and honored to announce that I will be committing to and attending the University of Illinois."
🔷🔶🔷🔶#littyville #Illinois #fightingIllini pic.twitter.com/uSrt4WWXdL— Cooper Davis (@CooperrDavis) December 11, 2019
Davis is ranked as high as the No. 34 strong side defensive end in the nation by Rivals. He had two dozen offers, which included the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, USF and West Virginia.
Davis put up monster numbers in his senior season at Viera. He led the Hawks (6-4) with 103 tackles and had 39 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
Davis is the 11th commit in Illinois' 2020 class and third in the last month to address the Illini defense. Illinois has also recently added junior college linebacker Lavar Gardner and junior college defensive tackle Anthony Shipton.