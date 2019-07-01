A former Southern Cal football staff member filed a lawsuit Monday against the university in which he alleges a current Illinois assistant football coach — and a second USC graduate assistant — paid other student workers to take online classes for them, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.
Illini defensive line coach Austin Clark, who is entering his second season with Lovie Smith’s program, was named in the lawsuit by former USC defensive quality control assistant Rick Courtright. Courtright is seeking at least $2 million in damages after what he describes as a forced resignation in May 2018.
“We were aware of this earlier (Monday),” Illinois spokesman Kent Brown said. “We have nothing to say about the allegations at this time.”
Courtright’s lawsuit claims he overheard both Clark and fellow graduate assistant Brett Arce discussing the plan to pay students working with the football program to take their online classes with USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast. The lawsuit also claims Courtright later witnessed Pendergast give an unspecified amount of money to Clark, who then gave it to one of the students.
When Illinois announced Clark’s hiring on Feb. 9, 2018, the press release said he “received his bachelor’s degree in American studies from California in 2014 and a master’s degree in communication management from USC.”
In the 2018 Illinois football media guide, Clark’s bio said he “is pursuing a master’s degree in communication management.”
On Monday evening, Clark’s bio on the Illinois athletics website only read Clark “attended graduate school at USC.”