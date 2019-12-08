Illini football bowling in California
The Illinois football team is going back to a California bowl. For the first time since 2011.
On Sunday, Lovie Smith’s team was invited to the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl to play Cal.
The game is set for 3 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The building is the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.
It will be the 19th bowl in school history and the eighth in California. Illinois previously played in the Rose (1947, ’52, ’64, ’84 and 2008), Holiday (1992) and Kraft Fight Hunger (2011). Illinois is 4-3 in California bowls.
Illinois hasn’t been to the postseason since losing to Louisiana Tech in the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Illinois clinched a bowl bid with its record comeback win against Michigan State on Nov. 9. At East Lansing, the Illini rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Spartans 37-34.
That was the fourth win in a row for the Illini, who opened the season 2-4.
The team has struggled since becoming bowl eligible, losing to Iowa and Northwestern 19-10 and 29-10 to drop to 6-6.
The Illinois travel party will depart for California on Dec. 26. Among the activities planned, the team will visit Alcatraz and participate in a community service event at St. Anthony's Dining Room. The players and coaches will have a chance to explore San Francisco.
The Illini need to beat the Bears to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2011.
Smith, who took over at Illinois in 2016 after a long career in the NFL, will be working in a bowl for the first time since the Jan. 1, 1996 Citrus Bowl. Then the defensive backs coach at Ohio State, Smith watched the Buckeyes lose 20-14 to Peyton Manning and Tennessee.
