CHAMPAIGN — In light of Tuesday afternoon's decision by the Big Ten to postpone fall sports, Illinois football players can still work out on campus for the time being, according to UI sports information director Kent Brown.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith held a virtual team meeting on Tuesday night, offering players the option to go home if they wanted to or stay on campus, Brown said. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman met with the team earlier on Tuesday once news of the Big Ten's decision was made public.
The team is slated to get back together at the start of classes on the UI campus, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 24. Upon that date, coaches will have a practice scheduled compiled with teams working under the 20-hour rule of practices.
Brown also said Illinois will not attempt to schedule games this fall outside of the Big Ten.
Whitman, Smith and UI Chancellor Robert Jones are scheduled to talk to the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom.