CHAMPAIGN — Ricky Smalling committed to Illinois on April 26, 2016. He was the first commit for Lovie Smith, who was hired as Illini coach just 51 days prior, and wound up being the top-ranked player in Smith’s first class — just edging out then defensive tackle Kendrick Green.
Smalling’s career at Illinois, though, is finished after just three seasons.
Sports information director Kent Brown confirmed Friday that the Chicago native would not be returning to the Illini for his senior season. Details of Smalling’s separation from the team were not revealed.
Smalling isn’t the only loss to the Illinois roster for 2020 either. Brown also confirmed both senior running back Ra’Von Bonner and redshirt senior offensive lineman Jake Cerny would not return this fall for personal reasons.
Smalling led Illinois in receiving in both 2017 and 2018. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver was just the fourth true freshman to do so in 2017 when he caught 31 passes for 501 yards and two touchdowns, and he followed that up with 33 catches for 406 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
Smalling was on pace for similar production in 2019 before suffering a knee injury in Illinois’ upset of No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19. Smith confirmed Smalling had undergone season-ending surgery four weeks later. The Brother Rice grad wound up with 24 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown in what now winds up being his last season with the Illini.
Smalling’s departure from the program leaves Illinois short on experienced wide receivers for the 2020 season. Both of last year’s leading receivers — redshirt senior Josh Imatorbhebhe and redshirt junior Donny Navarro — return after totaling a combined 60 catches for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns and so does junior tight end Daniel Barker, but the Illini’s receiving corps is unproven after that.
Illinois will have to rely on redshirt senior Trevon Sidney being healthy for an entire season for the first time in his career or mostly young, inexperienced wideouts. Casey Washington and Dalevon Campbell got some experience as true freshmen, and a healthy Edwin Carter could potentially make a difference as a redshirt sophomore given his two career catches (both in one game in 2018) were for touchdowns.
Bonner and Cerny’s respective decisions to not play in 2020 also affect the Illinois offense. Running back is an open competition following the graduation of both Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown, and Bonner would have figured into that competition after rushing for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.
Bonner’s decision again puts Illinois relying on a healthy season from Mike Epstein for the first time in his Illinois career or untested options at running back. Redshirt sophomores Chase Brown, Jakari Norwood and Kenyon Sims will undoubtedly see their usage increase.
Illinois’ offensive line is in somewhat better shape given the return of four starters, but Cerny would have at least provided needed depth if he didn’t challenge for the open starting guard spot. That spot now likely is Wofford graduate transfer Blake Jeresaty’s for the taking, with depth an issue behind the veteran first team.