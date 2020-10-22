Lovie Smith
Head coach
Former NFL head coach with the Bears and Buccaneers enters his fifth season in charge. Coming off his first bowl appearance at Illinois, the team won six games for the first time since 2014. Longtime defensive guru took over as coordinator before the 2019 season. Enters this season with a 15-34 record (8-28 in the Big Ten) at Illinois.
Rod Smith
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks
Enters his third year in charge of the Illini offense after replacing Garrick McGee. The West Virginia native came to Illinois following six seasons as co-offensive coordinator at Arizona, where he worked for Rich Rodriguez. Illinois is Smith’s third job in the Big Ten, having previously worked at Michigan and Indiana.
Bob Ligashesky
Special teams coordinator
“Ligs” is one of two holdovers from Lovie Smith’s original Illini staff. The longtime college and pro assistant came to C-U after serving as special teams coordinator for the Houston Texans prior to the 2016 season. Ligashesky has helped develop All-Big Ten kicker Chase McLaughlin and reigning Big Ten Punter of the Year Blake Hayes.
Mike Bellamy
Running backs
Former Illinois standout receiver and NFL second-round pick is in his second tour on the Illinois staff. He worked for Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit as receivers coach from 2013-15. After stops at Mississippi State and Toledo, he returned to his alma mater in 2019. The Chicago native helped Mikey Dudek become the team’s most-recent 1,000-yard receiver in 2014.
Al Davis
Defensive tackles
One of two new assistants on the staff along with ends coach Jimmy Lindsey. They will fill the position previously manned by Austin Clark, who left for the NFL. Davis, who was a captain at Arkansas, came to Illinois after three seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and also spent time as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.
Andrew Hayes-Stoker
Wide receivers
Like Ligashesky, he was part of Smith’s original staff at Illinois. Hayes-Stoker was on Lovie Smith’s staffs with the Bears and the Buccaneers before coming to Champaign. With Tampa Bay, he helped develop standout Mike Evans. An Arlington, Texas, native, Hayes-Stoker played running back at TCU, where he was teammates with Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.
Keynodo Hudson
Defensive backs
Enters his second season working with the secondary. The Tampa native came to Illinois in 2019 after two seasons on the staff at Florida Atlantic.
Jimmy Lindsey
Defensive ends
First-year assistant joins the staff after three seasons at Western Kentucky. He also spent time at Georgia Southern, Furman, his alma mater Chattanooga, Tennessee-Martin, Miami (Ohio) and Gardner-Webb.
Miles Smith
Linebackers
Lovie Smith’s son enters third season on staff. The Lake Forest College grad spent two years with the Buccaneers.
Cory Patterson
Tight ends
Prolific recruiter enters his third season on Lovie Smith’s staff. Before coming to Illinois, Patterson was a successful high school coach at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis. Patterson welcomes back starter Daniel Barker, along with two prominent transfers in Luke Ford (Georgia) and Daniel Imatorbhebhe (Southern Cal).
Bob McClain
Offensive line
When Illinois lost Luke Butkus to the NFL before the 2019 season, it didn’t have to look very far to find his replacement. McClain was already on the staff as an offensive analyst and jumped into the position. He has a long-standing friendship with fellow West Virginian Rod Smith. McClain’s coaching career includes stops at Tulsa, Appalachian State, Calfornia (Pa.) and Lenoir-Rhyne.