Tony Adams
6-0, 205, DB, Belleville
His backstory: Highly-touted recruit from St. Louis University High missed his senior prep season with a severe knee injury. He has missed time during his Illini career with various aches and pains, but saw his most action (10 starts) in 2019.
His defining moment: Adams made one of the biggest plays in recent program history. Late in the 2019 game against Wisconsin, he picked off Jack Coan's pass, setting up James McCourt's winning field goal as the Illini upset the No. 6 Badgers.
His role in 2020: Keep making plays in the secondary. It’s an experienced group, but Adams has proven on more than one occasion that he can come up with a key takeaway when needed.
Christian Bobak
6-0, 200, DB, Hinsdale
His backstory: Walked on at Illinois in the summer of 2016 after a standout career at Hinsdale Central. Already graduated from Illinois with a finance degree, he is enrolled in the technology management master’s program.
His defining moment: He has played two positions with the Illini, running back and defensive back. But the bulk of his work came on special teams. Bobak has played in 37 games with at least the 2020 season to go.
His role in 2020: It may not seem like much, but a missed special-teams tackle or breakdown can have a big effect on a game. Bobak knows what to do in those situations given his experience.
Owen Carney Jr.
6-3, 260, DL, Miami
His backstory: Early enrollee, who was a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com, participated in 2017 spring drills. He has played in all but two games in his Illinois career.
His defining moment: Production-wise, it was the 2018 game against Nebraska, when Carney had a career-best five tackles. The 2018 season was the best of his career in terms of tackles.
His role in 2020: Help out a position group that has serious questions it needs to answer. Getting a consistent pass rush wasn’t always the Illini’s strong suit in 2019, and replacing several key starters along the defensive line only amplifies the spotlight on Carney.
Desmond Dan Jr.
6-3, 195, WR, Muskogee (Okla.)
His backstory: One of eight kids, Dan was a standout receiver/returner at Checotah High School. He came to Illinois as a transfer after four years at New Mexico State.
His defining moment: In an injury-shortened 2019 season with the Aggies (three games), he caught two passes for 22 yards and ran for another 22 at No. 2-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide won 62-10.
His role in 2020: Provide depth and display sure hands. Dropped passes can stall a drive, and the Illini have no shortage of options on who to throw the ball to. If Dan can emerge out of a crowded room, all the better.
Milo Eifler
6-2, 225, LB, Berkeley (Calif.)
His backstory: Originally started his college career at Washington, where he had six tackles his redshirt freshman season while getting in all 13 games. Transferred to Illinois and had to sit out the 2018 season.
His defining moment: Eifler was a disruptive force last November against Rutgers, making a career-high 10 tackles (including 2 1/2 for loss) in a blowout victory against the Scarlet Knights.
His role in 2020: Become one of the team’s leaders and stay on the field. Eifler managed 69 tackles and made 12 starts in his debut season at Illinois. But he’ll miss the first half at Wisconsin because of a targeting penalty against Cal in the Redbox Bowl, the same infraction he committed early in the comeback win at Michigan State.
Isaiah Gay
6-3, 240, DL, Nashville (N.C.)
His backstory: When he got the starting nod in the second game of the 2017 season against Western Kentucky, he was the third-youngest player in the FBS to start a game that season. Overall, Gay has made 10 career starts.
His defining moment: He had a career-high six tackles (five solos), a sack, forced fumble and two pass breakups on Nov. 2, 2019, against Rutgers. It was the kind of performance the coaches want to see every game.
His role in 2020: Much like Carney, Gay has a chance to solidify himself as a key contributor along the defensive line. Particularly if he’s able to get around the edge and get to the quarterback more often than not.
Jake Hansen
6-1, 230, LB, Tarpon Springs (Fla.)
His backstory: One of three players left from the Class of 2016 that signed with Bill Cubit, but never played for him. Center Doug Kramer and kicker James McCourt are the others. Hansen led the nation in 2019 with seven forced fumbles despite missing the last four games with a back injury.
His defining moment: Butkus Award semifinalist showed his value in the upset win against Wisconsin, earning national defensive player of the week honors with two forced fumbles.
His role in 2020: Be even better than what he showed in his injury-affected 2019. Opposing ball carriers should be more aware of what Hansen can do when he’s near, but forcing fumbles is his calling card as he adjusts to the middle-linebacker role this fall.
Blake Hayes
6-6, 215, P, Melbourne, Australia
His backstory: Part of the growing list of FBS punters from Down Under, Hayes has performed with the best. He earned Big Ten Punter of the Year honors in 2019 and is on pace to break Steve Weatherford‘s school record for career punting average.
His defining moment: Hayes never had a busier day on the field than Nov. 18, 2017. Playing in miserable conditions at Ohio Stadium, he punted a career-high 11 times, including a season-best 64-yarder, against the Buckeyes. His parents, Georgina and Ronan, made the long trip to the game.
His role in 2020: Continue the steady, superb production Illini fans expect from the four-year starter. He has a solid chance at winning the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year again and possibly winding up on a few All-American teams if he delivers like he has in the past.
Nate Hobbs
6-0, 195, DB, Louisville (Ky.)
His backstory: Attended the same high school (Male) as basketball great Darrell Griffith, “Stripes” great Sergeant Hulka (the late Warren Oates) and gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. Hobbs enters his fourth season as a starter.
His defining moment: Best game of his career production-wise came when the Illini needed him most. He had a college-best 10 tackles in Illinois’ upset win in 2019 against Wisconsin.
His role in 2020: Force quarterbacks to think twice when throwing his way. Coming off a career-best 67 tackles last season while starting all 13 games, Hobbs would love to see his interception numbers increase after he picked off only one pass last season.
Daniel Imatorbhebhe
6-3, 240, TE, Suwanee (Ga.)
His backstory: Imatorbhebhe’s path to Illinois was longer and windier than his brother’s. That he’ll be playing a sixth season for his third team is evidence enough of that. Imatorbhebhe enrolled early at Florida in 2015, transferred to Southern California before he ever played, and after starting five of 13 games for the Trojans as a redshirt freshman in 2016, dealt with injuries that kept him off the field entirely in 2018 and 2019.
His defining moment: While Imatorbhebhe was more productive in his first season at USC — four touchdowns and 250 yards on 17 catches — his highlight-reel moment came in the 2017 Pac-12 championship victory. The Trojans scored on their second drive of the game and got into position to do so on a 48-yard connection between Imatorbhebhe and future No. 3 overall NFL draft pick Sam Darnold.
His role in 2020: Imatorbhebhe’s arrival pushed Illinois’ tight end group from strong to perhaps one of the best on the team. He’ll split reps with returning starter Daniel Barker and a now-eligible Luke Ford, but Imatorbhebhe gives Illini quarterback Brandon Peters another weapon in the passing game.
Josh Imatorbhebhe
6-2, 220, WR, Suwanee (Ga.)
His backstory: Lovie Smith‘s “Transfer to Illinois and be successful” pitch should probably include as much about Imatorbhebhe as possible. He was fairly well buried on the Southern California depth chart and played in just seven total games before graduating in three years and finding a new football home more than halfway across the country.
His defining moment: Considering the play will forever be known as “Fourth and Bhebhe,” his grab against Michigan State will go down as the highlight of a breakout 2019 season. Imatorbhebhe might have scored on an 83-yard touchdown earlier in the game in East Lansing, Mich., but it was his 37-yard catch on fourth-and-17 that extended what would ultimately be the Illini’s game-winning drive to secure the program’s first bowl bid in five seasons.
His role in 2020: Imatorbhebhe finished the 2019 season as Illinois’ leading receiver, hauling in 33 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. He did all that despite missing the final three games of the year. His return likely means more of the same. He became a favored target of quarterback Brandon Peters, and that hasn’t changed.
Blake Jeresaty
6-2, 295, OL, Charleston (S.C.)
His backstory: A three-sport athlete in high school (basketball and lacrosse), Jeresaty found his way into Wofford’s starting offensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and held that spot for two-plus seasons. A redshirt year plus graduation meant he could test himself in the Big Ten by transferring to Illinois.
His defining moment: Jeresaty peaked at Wofford in 2019, with the Terriers’ starting center earning three separate All-American honors, including a first-team pick from the Associated Press. He was also the recipient of the Southern Conference’s Jacobs Blocking Award after leading Wofford with 127 knockdown blocks.
His role in 2020: Get healthy. When the Big Ten announced it was postponing its season to the spring, Jeresaty, the Illinois coaches and medical staff jointly decided he would have shoulder surgery to correct an issue with his labrum. Then the Big Ten reversed course, meaning Jeresaty will not play this fall and will instead have the opportunity to return to the field again in 2021.
Doug Kramer
6-2, 300, OL, Hinsdale
His backstory: That Kramer enters the 2020 season as a three-year starter is rather significant given the fact he was initially going to grayshirt under Bill Cubit. Then Cubit was fired, Lovie Smith was hired and a scholarship handed out to the in-state offensive lineman. Kramer could top 40 career starts by season’s end.
His defining moment: Kramer went from scout team in 2016 to the starting lineup in 2017. His Illini debut in the Sept. 2, 2017, season opener against Ball State doubled as his first career start. Only injuries have kept the Hinsdale native out of the middle of the Illinois offensive line, including four games in 2017 and last year’s Redbox Bowl.
His role in 2020: Kramer is back to anchor the Illinois offensive line as starting center this fall. He’s part of an experienced group as three other returning starters boast a combined 125 career starts, with Kramer’s 32 starts trailing only Alex Palczewski’s 36.
Tailon Leitzsey
6-0, 190, DB, Laurel (Md.)
His backstory: Leitzsey joined the Illini ahead of the 2018 season following September walk-on tryouts after transferring from Missouri Baptist University. He both played football and ran track at the NAIA school located in Creve Coeur, Mo., just outside of St. Louis.
His defining moment: Leitzsey has yet to appear in a game for the Illini in his first two seasons with the program. His efforts thus far have been limited to scout team work in practice.
His role in 2020: Like the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Leitzsey will remain in a depth role in the Illinois secondary. The Maryland native is one of nine upperclassmen in that position group, which is among the most experienced on the roster.
Vederian Lowe
6-6, 320, OL, Rockford
His backstory: The only thing that kept Lowe out of a starting offensive-line spot the moment he arrived on the Illinois campus ahead of the 2017 season was his recovery from a shoulder injury. His debut came five games into that season, and this year’s opener will mark his 27th consecutive start.
His defining moment: Lowe’s Illinois debut at Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017, went down in the record book. It marked the first time in program history, dating back to 1890, that three true freshmen all started on the same offensive line. Lowe secured that honor alongside Alex Palczewski and Larry Boyd.
His role in 2020: Lowe has been a stalwart on the Illinois offensive line at left tackle the last three seasons. He’ll reprise that role again this fall, protecting quarterback Brandon Peters’ blind side.
Michael Marchese
6-4, 210, DB, Vernon Hills
His backstory: Marchese followed one of his older brothers, Jimmy, to Champaign as a walk-on ahead of the 2017 season. That year Michael wound up being one of nearly two dozen true freshmen to play and appeared in five games, mostly on special teams.
His defining moment: Marchese’s semi-regular role as a true freshman in 2017 morphed into much more during his sophomore campaign. He played in 11 games and made three starts at safety. Both his first start and first career interception came in the Illini’s 34-14 win against Western Illinois.
His role in 2020: Marchese’s role changed again last season, as he became a key part of a top-20 special teams group. That’s where most of his contributions are likely to come this fall, but Illinois coach Lovie Smith hasn’t been shy about inserting him in the secondary if the need arises.
James McCourt
6-1, 215, K, Parkland (Fla.)
His backstory: McCourt redshirted in 2016 after arriving from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas and then spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as future pro Chase McLaughlin ‘s backup. The Ireland native took over the starting role in 2019 and made 13 of 19 field goals and 42 of 43 extra points.
His defining moment: Three made field goals of 50-plus yards, including a 57-yarder to tie the program record, were impressive last season. Nothing, of course, matched drilling a 39-yarder as time expired to deliver a comeback upset victory of No. 6 Wisconsin last October.
His role in 2020: McCourt is challenged on the regular by Danville native Caleb Griffin, but the former will undertake his second straight season as Illinois’ starting kicker in 2020. The goal, of course, remains the same as every season. More PATs and fewer field-goal attempts means a healthier, more productive offense.
Marc Mondesir
6-2, 240, DL, Chicago
His backstory: Mondesir was also one of those nearly two dozen true freshmen to play in 2017 immediately upon their arrival to Champaign. He started his career mostly on special teams, and, like his time in high school at St. Rita, has shifted from linebacker to defensive end in his time with the Illini.
His defining moment: Mondesir got a chance to play more for the Illinois defense in 2018 as a sophomore. He finished that season with three tackles — one fewer than his special-teams work in 2017 — but the Chicago native did record his first career sack on Nov. 3, 2018, when he brought down Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.
His role in 2020: Opportunity exists for Mondesir this season to make a late-career leap just like the player who he could replace. Former Illini Ayo Shogbonyo — also a linebacker-to-defensive end switch — leapt into the starting lineup last season. Illinois needs help on the edge. This is Mondesir’s best shot.
Alex Palczewski
6-6, 310, OL, Mount Prospect
His backstory: Palczewski made his first college start as a guard on Sept. 9, 2017, against Western Kentucky inside Memorial Stadium and hasn’t looked back. He’s made 36 consecutive starts overall, spending the entirety of the previous two seasons at right tackle and becoming a 2019 All-Big Ten third-team selection by the conference’s coaches.
His defining moment: Serving as a captain in the Illini’s 2019 season opener against Akron, Palczewski and his fellow offensive linemen gave new quarterback Brandon Peters and a host of running backs plenty of time and space with which to operate. Peters threw three touchdown passes and Illinois’ ground game racked up 207 yards in a 42-3 thumping of the Zips. It’s no surprise Palczewski wound up the fourth-rated run-blocking offensive tackle in the Big Ten by season’s end.
His role in 2020: Serving as part of a four-headed offensive line monster with fellow returning veterans Vederian Lowe, Kendrick Green and Doug Kramer, Palczewski cracked the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman. He’ll, therefore, be expected to pave the way for regular big runs by Mike Epstein and Co. He’s the Illini’s most important non-skill player on the offensive side of the ball.
Roderick Perry II
6-2, 300, DL, Raleigh (N.C.)
His backstory: Perry spent four years at South Carolina State and broke out as a redshirt junior last season. He racked up 34 tackles, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions. He was named a preseason FCS All-American before moving on to Champaign in July, after MEAC officials postponed their 2020 football campaign.
His defining moment: Perry put together multiple strong efforts during South Carolina State’s 2019 slate — a line of five tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack versus Lane College stands out. But that came in a 34-0 win for the Bulldogs. Perry compiling five tackles, two tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks in a 27-19 road triumph versus Bethune-Cookman comes off as more integral.
His role in 2020: To provide a veteran presence for a defensive line that lost interior threats Jamal Milan and Kenyon Jackson to graduation. Perry is viewed as a potential NFL draft selection and is someone whom Illinois coach Lovie Smith has said should “bring a lot of toughness to our team.” Should he mesh well with the Illini’s system, Perry seems likely to either be a starter or a key cog in the defensive-line rotation.
Brandon Peters
6-5, 220, QB, Avon (Ind.)
His backstory: Following three years at Michigan in which he started just four games, Peters shifted teams within the Big Ten and (when not injured) provided some much-needed stability at playcaller. Peters started 11 games as a redshirt junior and completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns. That last mark rated fifth in the league among QBs.
His defining moment: Though helping Illinois to a monumental win over No. 6 Wisconsin last October certainly ranks high, Peters shone brightest in the 25-point comeback triumph at Michigan State on Nov. 9. He stunned the Spartans by throwing for a career-best 369 yards and three scores. The last one came with 5 seconds on the clock, when Peters found Daniel Barker in the back of the end zone and secured the Illini’s first bowl game appearance since 2014.
His role in 2020: Make the offense tick against a group of opponents that now is more familiar with Peters’ work. Competing only against Big Ten foes also can benefit Peters, as he’s aware of how opposing defenses operate, but the element of surprise in his game largely will be gone. If Peters can thrive — and stay healthy — so too can Illinois in the win column.
Trevon Sidney
5-11, 180, WR, Pasadena (Calif.)
His backstory: The Southern California transfer experienced a decent start to his first season at Illinois, hauling in 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown across five games. But the last of those, a loss at Minnesota, included Sidney suffering a leg injury that ultimately required surgery and kept him out the remainder of the campaign.
His defining moment: Sidney’s lone touchdown catch came in the opener versus Akron, but Sidney’s best overall outing for the Illini also was his last. He snagged five passes for 50 yards — both team highs — on Oct. 5, 2019, against the Gophers as Sidney actually found a rhythm with backup quarterback Matt Robinson on an otherwise rough day in Minneapolis.
His role in 2020: Forge a better connection with Brandon Peters and become a top-three receiving option. Josh Imatorbhebhe likely has the No. 1 spot wrapped up, so Sidney will vie to be second favorite with Donny Navarro and Daniel Barker. Sidney still ranked fifth in receptions last season despite playing in significantly fewer games than most of his fellow pass-catchers and should be an important piece of the offense right away.
Kendall Smith
6-1, 200, DB, Bolingbrook
His backstory: Smith has seen most of his Illinois repetitions on special teams. He watched his usage drop precipitously from his sophomore season to his junior year, as Smith went from 10 games played to just two.
His defining moment: The Illini led 24-14 over Western Illinois on Sept. 8, 2018, inside Memorial Stadium when the game’s fourth quarter began. And Smith started that period with a bang, forcing Leathernecks receiver Isaiah Lesure to fumble the ball after a 17-yard gain that would have placed Western Illinois in the red zone. The play wound up ending the Leathernecks’ chances of an upset win.
His role in 2020: With Sydney Brown, Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams still in the fold, Smith probably isn’t receiving much rope at defensive back this coming season. Considering how he’s spent past time on the field, more special-teams snaps should be in his future.
Ethan Tabel
6-0, 210, LS, Barrington
His backstory: Tabel walked on to the Illini roster in 2017 and quickly established himself as a regular long snapping presence, thus far starting in 36 games. That included all 13 games last season, during which he piled up the second most punt-return tackles on the team with four. Tabel has performed well enough to make the most recent Patrick Mannelly Award watch list, given to the nation’s best long snapper.
His defining moment: On the field, it’s probably snapping the ball for James McCourt’s game-winning field goal in the 24-23 upset of No. 6 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. But there’s another one off the gridiron: Tabel being put on scholarship, which was announced by Lovie Smith during an Aug. 2019 team meeting.
His role in 2020: Snap, snap and snap again. While occasionally wrapping up a foe on a punt return. Tabel’s job isn’t easy — no Big Ten football role is — but his duties and responsibilities are more straightforward than most on this list.
Jamal Woods
6-2, 275, DL, Hueytown (Ala.)
His backstory: Woods has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons but also has been effective when he’s able to take the field. He racked up 14 tackles and 51/2 tackles for loss across nine games as a junior, including four starts at defensive tackle. He’s averaged nearly 41/2 tackles for loss per season during his first three years as an Illini.
His defining moment: Woods’ most sizable statistical contribution in his Illinois career came during a September 2018 victory over Western Illinois, as he managed five tackles, his first career sack and two pass breakups in the course of a 34-14 triumph. But perhaps more significant was Woods recording 1 1/2 tackles for loss in the fourth quarter of the Illini’s 24-23 upset versus No. 6 Wisconsin last season.
His role in 2020: Woods’ presence will be important to a relatively young defensive line. That’s especially true because both of the guys who started at defensive tackle during Illinois’ 2019 Redbox Bowl loss to Cal — Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver — have graduated. Health is the biggest factor in deciding how much of an impact Woods can provide.