CHAMPAIGN — The transfer pipeline continues in full force for the Illinois football program.
Less than 24 hours after Lovie Smith's program added Southern California tight end Daniel Imatorbhehbe — the older brother of Illini receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe — on Wednesday night, the Illinois defensive line received a boost Thursday morning with the commitment from South Carolina State transfer Roderick Perry.
Perry posted a note on his Twitter account on Thursday morning announcing his transfer to Illinois.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances and after discussing it with coaches and family, we collectively decided that the best decision for me was to enter the transfer portal," Perry wrote. "It was never my intention to leave my Bulldog family at South Carolina State University. In the fall of 2020 I will be joining the fight with the University of Illinois."
Perry, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound native of Raleigh, N.C., posted 34 tackles last season at South Carolina State, including 14 1/2 for loss to go along with 4 1/2 sacks.
South Carolina State went 8-3 last season, but the FCS program that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference had its 2020 season suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry's decision to transfer to Illinois follows Wednesday night's decision by Daniel Imatorbhebhe.
The elder Imatorbhebhe is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end who spent the bulk of his college career at USC, which is where Josh Imatorbhebhe played at before transferring to Illinois prior to the 2019 season.
Daniel Imatorbhebhe is a graduate transfer, with the sixth-year senior getting a waiver from the NCAA earlier this year after he missed the 2018 and 2019 season with a leg injury. He has 25 career catches for 394 yards and four touchdowns, starting nine games with the Trojans and playing in 22 total.
Josh Imatorbhebhe led Illinois last season in catches (33), receiving yards (634) and touchdown receptions (nine).
The addition of Perry and Daniel Imatorbhebhe gives Illinois nine total transfers it has landed this offseason. Others include wide receivers Khmari Thompson (Missouri), Desmond Dan (New Mexico State) and Brian Hightower (Miami), offensive linemen Blake Jeresaty (Wofford) and Brevyn Jones (Mississippi State), defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu (Cal) and safety TreSean Smith (Louisville).