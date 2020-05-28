CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team can start returning to campus in less than a week.
The first wave of athletes is scheduled to arrive June 3.
While there was some initial excitement that a plan was in place to return a bit of normalcy to their summer, some of the Illini leaders are taking a measured approach to their eventual return.
Jake Hansen’s concerns don’t lie with the uncertain nature of the coronavirus. The redshirt senior linebacker has more questions about what the voluntary workouts and training sessions will be with the team back on campus.
“Am I going to be able to get the quality work in that I would be able to usually get during this time in the summer?” Hansen said. “If not, then I’d like to be at home where I could work out in my personal gym and do things where I know I’m going to be able to get the right amount of work and the quality of work I want to get in. If we are able to do that at Illinois, then by all means I’m going to be at Illinois as soon as possible. I think that’s what it sounds like we’re going to be able to do.”
The stipulations surrounding the return of student-athletes is what has given senior cornerback Nate Hobbs pause.
Every student-athlete will be tested for COVID-19 upon their return to campus, quarantined alone for a brief period of time in a residence hall and tested again before they’re allowed to return to their own campus residence and start working out.
Once cleared, it won’t be a free-for-all at the Illinois football facilities either. The Smith Center has its own bowling alley, miniature golf course and team lounge. Its only use this coming month, though, will be for its weight room.
“The way we’re going to work out is going to be different,” Hobbs said. “We can only come to the stadium at specific, specific times. We can’t go to those areas they made for us as a team. They want to keep numbers low. You only get to go there at designated times. Even the way we live, we’re going to be not exactly quarantined, but we’re going to be put in dorms when we first get out there.
“The stipulations we have to come back under were more than I expected. I’m still thinking about it, but I’ll be back in the near future, though. … There’s a lot of stipulations, but I think it’s all necessary for everybody’s safety right now.”
Kendrick Green has been in Champaign for the majority of the past two-plus months save for a week in Alabama with teammate Jamal Woods. Green’s mom downsized back home, so his own bed in Champaign, he quipped, was better than a couch in Peoria.
Even so, Green’s ready to get back together with his teammates. The redshirt junior offensive lineman views it as part of his responsibility as a team leader.
“The plan that’s been put together, we’re going to get tested and quarantined and tested again,” Green said. “We’re going to be by ourselves isolated in literally a dorm room for some time. Nobody wants to do that, but for me, it’s all about riding for the brand. If it’s for the boys and the greater of the team, I’m with it 100 percent all the way. I think a lot of guys need to come back. With me being a leader, if I’m not coming back and doing the same thing and going through the same struggle with them, how can I expect them to do it?”
That there is a plan in place for a return to campus and the team, though, is something Hansen said was a positive after a couple months back home in Florida. It’s what he was waiting to hear.
“Finally, to hear there were plans being made to get us back there, it’s like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel to a degree,” Hansen said. “We’re not completely out of this, obviously yet, but it’s super exciting to be able to get back with the guys as soon as we’re able to and as soon as it’s the right time for each person.”
Hansen has been able to get in his own workouts in Florida. And he’s made it clear he’ll continue to do so if that’s his best option.
Being with the team, though, has its advantages, and it’s something Hansen said the Illinois football leaders had discussed on their own and with strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez.
“It’s definitely different when you’re with a team,” Hansen said. “That’s what a lot of us have talked about. We talked to coach Lou as well. Working out with a team makes a difference. When you’re all in the same area doing it together, it’s something that means a little bit more. It’s kind of like a sweat equity, like you earn that respect from your teammates.”
Green is supportive of the plan for the football team developed by Illinois’ athletic department, with director of sports medicine Randy Ballard and head athletic trainer Jeremy Busch leading the way. He also understands his teammates have an individual choice to make regarding their return.
“I think if everyone follows the guidelines, it’s going to work really well for us,” Green said. “But it is all optional, and guys are going to do what’s best for them. At the end of the day, you can’t be upset with anybody for that. I think we’re going to have the majority of the team coming back to get together for the summer, though.”