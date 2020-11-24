CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters could not avoid the question.
In fact, it was the first one asked of the Illinois senior quarterback on Monday afternoon.
Does possessing an bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan make Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff between the Illini (2-3) and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) — the Wolverines’ main rival — more meaningful to Peters?
“For me, it’s another game,” said Peters, who transferred from Michigan to Illinois ahead of the 2019 season. “So being at Illinois now, it’s obviously not a huge rivalry. But it’s a huge game for Illinois this week, so we’ve got to treat it that way.”
It’s a spot for the Illini’s current momentum, built by way of the last two weeks’ road wins against Rutgers and Nebraska, to shoot into the stratosphere. The Buckeyes have won the last nine games with Illinois, though the Illini’s last victory versus Ohio State came when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 in the nation in 2007.
Peters should play a sizeable role in any success Illinois experiences this weekend at Memorial Stadium. His return last Saturday from a three-week absence necessitated by a positive COVID-19 test saw Peters connect on 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another score as the Illini put up more than 40 points in a Big Ten game for only the second time in the last five seasons.
“As far as completion percentage goes and execution,” Peters said, “it was definitely, by far, my best game that I’ve played.”
Third-year Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith agrees, adding that it might be the best the unit has looked in his time at Illinois.
“Probably the next one that comes to my mind was the Minnesota game the first year with AJ (Bush),” said Smith, referencing the 2018 game against the Gophers that Illinois won 55-31. “Those are probably two of the most complete, clean games that we’ve played.”
While Peters’ role in Illinois’ offense is clear, the question persists about how often and for what purposes redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams will be called upon.
This, of course, is because Williams guided the Illini to a 23-20 win at Rutgers on Nov. 14, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after setting a new program high for single-game rushing yardage (192) by a quarterback.
Williams was credited with three rushes for 14 yards and no passing attempts this past Saturday in Nebraska.
“There’s always been a plan that if we had to use two of them, how do we go about it (and) how much of it do we do,” Smith said. “I told Isaiah, (because of) the performance he had at Rutgers and the performance we’ve seen in practices, he’s earned the right to be out there.”
Smith doesn’t want to deploy Williams just to have him on the field, though. Smith discussed using Williams at receiver, where he caught three passes for nine yards during last year’s Redbox Bowl loss to California.
“I don’t want to say he’s not familiar with (our schemes) — he knows all the routes,” Smith said. “He just hasn’t done it as much. We have to be smart with how we handle it.”
Peters said after the victory over Nebraska that he’d been back with the team about 10 days before suiting up versus the Cornhuskers. He ceded first-team repetitions to Williams ahead of the game against Rutgers but logged more of them before the Nebraska game.
“Coach Rod, Thursday leading up to the game, he’s like, ‘You’ve both earned the right to play,’” Peters said. “Coach Rod told both of us, ‘I’m not going to take anybody out of their rhythm. Brandon, you’ll start, but we’ll go in a different direction if we need to.’ So for me, my mentality was just go out and execute, put points on the board.”
After the season-opening 45-7 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 23, Peters expressed some surprise at occasional split duties between Williams and him — the only time the two played together this year prior to last Saturday.
No surprise or uncertainty seemed to transpire the second time around.
“We had a little package with Isaiah coming into the game with me at quarterback,” Peters said. “But Isaiah was totally prepared to take over the role if they went in a different direction. Isaiah is a huge weapon on offense. He’s a fast, shifty guy that can make big plays in an instant.”
That element of Williams’ game, not to mention his effort in New Jersey, made Smith’s starting quarterback decision less than a slam dunk while readying for Nebraska.
That the end result was the Illini offense torching the Cornhuskers’ defense keeps the waters from being muddied ahead of Ohio State visiting Memorial Stadium for the first time in the Lovie Smith era.
“Was there some thought (of starting Williams)? There’s always thought, because I want that position being competitive and keep those guys driven,” Rod Smith said. “I said, ‘I don’t want you ever looking over your shoulder. If you get hot, I’m going to let you stay hot.’ That’s just the way I’ve always coached that position.”