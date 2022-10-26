Illini football schedule set for 2023
The full 12-game schedule Illinois football will play in the 2023 season is now known after the Big Ten released its league slate on Wednesday.
Illinois was already slated to host Toledo on Sept. 2, play at Kansas on Sept. 9 and host Florida Atlantic on Sept. 23 in its three nonconference games.
The Illini will open Big Ten play on Sept. 16 with a home game against Penn State, the Nittany Lions' first trip to Champaign since 2018.
Illinois has its first Big Ten road game on Sept. 30 when it plays at Purdue before it returns home to host Nebraska on Oct. 7.
A trip to Maryland on Oct. 14 is next for Illinois, its first trip to play the Terrapins in College Park, Md., since 2018, before the Illini host Wisconsin on Oct. 21.
A bye week, the only one on the schedule, is set for the following weekend on Oct. 28 before Illinois ends its schedule with four straight Big Ten games: Nov. 4 at Minnesota, Nov. 11 at home against Indiana, Nov. 18 at Iowa and Nov. 25 at home against Northwestern.
2023 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 — vs. Toledo
Sept. 9 — at Kansas
Sept. 16 — vs. Penn State
Sept. 23 — vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 30 — at Purdue
Oct. 7 — vs. Nebraska
Oct. 14 — at Maryland
Oct. 21 — vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 4 — at Minnesota
Nov. 11 — Indiana
Nov. 18 — at Iowa
Nov. 25 — Northwestern