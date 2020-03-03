CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is set to begin spring practices in less than three weeks, with the spring game set for mid-April.
The Illini — fresh off a 6-7 season and an appearance in the 2019 Redbox Bowl — released those dates on Monday evening, with Lovie Smith’s program to hold its Orange and Blue spring game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium.
That day is the only practice of the 15 workouts scheduled that is open to the public. A time for the spring game is not yet set.
The first spring practice will take place March 23, with practices also scheduled for March 24, March 26, March 27, March 30, April 1, April 3, April 4, April 6, April 8, April 10, April 11, April 13 and April 15.
In women’s basketball
Holesinska earns All-Big Ten honor. Petra Holesinska received recognition on Monday from the Big Ten, with the Illini senior garnerning an honorable mention All-Big Ten nod as voted on by the league’s media.
The 5-foot-10 redshirt junior guard was the only Illini to land on any All-Big Ten teams. Holesinska is averaging a team-best 13.0 points and is shooting 41 percent from three-point range for the Illini (11-18), who open the Big Ten tournament as the 13th seed at 1 p.m. Wednesday against No. 12 Wisconsin (11-18) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapoalis.
In women’s golf
Illini in sixth. Crystal Wang paced the Illini during Monday’s opening two rounds of the Hurricane Invitational, shooting a 3-over par 147 (75-72) to sit in a tie for seventh place.
Illinois is in sixth place at the 12-team event, with Tristyn Nowlin (149) and Kornkamol Sukaree (150) in the top 25 entering Tuesday’s final round at Biltmore Golf Course.
In baseball
Illini stumble. A four-game win streak ended for Illinois on Sunday with a 14-1 loss to No. 1 UCLA in the title game of the Frisco Classic in Frisco, Texas.
Centennial graduate Kellen Sarver gave the Illini (5-4) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI double, but the Bruins (11-0) used four-run innings in the fifth and eighth to take control. Aidan Maldonado (0-2) started and went 4 1 / 3 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs to suffer the loss for Illinois.
In women’s gymnastics
Illini pick up win. The 22nd-ranked Illini defeated Central Michigan 196.225-195.500 on Sunday in the team’s regular-season home finale at Huff Hall.
Illinois won three events, with Kylie Noonan and Shaylah Scott scoring a 9.900 on floor, Mia Takekawa taking the top spot in beam (9.900) and Karen Howell and Olivia O’Donnell posting the best score in bars (9.900).
In men’s gymnastics
Illini tie. Sebastian Quiana, Connor McCool, Ian Skirkey and Danny Graham each won event titles on Sunday, but the visiting Illini tied Iowa 403.050-403.050 during a Big Ten dual meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Quiana and McCool both scored 14.700 on the floor, Skirkey compiled a 14.350 on pommel horse and Graham had a 14.150 on still rings.
In women’s tennis
Sooners top Illini. Illinois didn’t record a win in singles or doubles action on Sunday, falling 4-0 to Oklahoma at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana. The Illini (4-9) are back in action at 11 a.m. on Sunday at home against Purdue.