CHAMPAIGN — Illinois can present two untenable scenarios for opposing defenses.
Leave a single big man to his own devices trying to guard Kofi Cockburn. Double down on the preseason All-American center and take your chances with the Illini’s collection of shooters.
When Illinois is operating at peak efficiency, neither choice is all that palatable. Getting to that level of efficiency, though, has been the Illini’s challenge so far in the 2021-22 season. They haven’t played a single full game with their entire complement of players available, and offensive execution has fluctuated as a result.
Monday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge victory against Notre Dame was about as close to “this is what we wanted” as Illinois has been all season. Cockburn dominated the Irish in the paint, finishing with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting.
The Illini made 11 three-pointers around Cockburn, and it wasn’t just Alfonso Plummer this time. Plummer was 3 of 11 from beyond the arc, while Jacob Grandison, RJ Melendez, Da’Monte Williams, Luke Goode and Trent Frazier combined to go 8 of 16 from deep.
“We started the game trying to help, and then they’re banging threes down,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “They’ve got some real toughness around (Cockburn) that can get to the lane and drive it. Where we lost the handle was what are you going to live with? Can we make him kick it out? They banged a bunch down, and now you’re digging out of a hole the rest of the way.”
Cockburn had two assists in the win against Notre Dame and has now matched his five total assists in 31 games last year in just four games this season. Cockburn’s willingness and ability to pass out of the post creates another avenue for Illinois to score, but that means the ball still has to get in his hands. That’s the emphasis.
“We’ve got one of the most dominant players in college basketball in Kofi,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’ve got to give him opportunities to get balls on the rim. When we do that, we’re going to give ourselves a chance a lot of nights because he’s a high percentage guy.”
Underwood was quick to point out Monday’s performance against Notre Dame wasn’t perfect. Early turnovers hurt. Scouting report mistakes — particularly on the defensive end of the court — were a problem. But an 82-72 victory with the style of play they managed was still a positive for the Illini given the challenges thrown their way through seven games.
“I’ve said I love this team, and what this team can be,” Underwood said. “All this is is a hiccup. This is one of those adversity speed bumps that make you grow up. ... I think this team can be downright scary when all the pieces are back because pick your poison with what we do with how you want to guard Kofi.”
One of the last remaining pieces still missing is Andre Curbelo. The sophomore point guard is still dealing with an unknown malady and has missed the last two games. Without him, Illinois still managed 21 assists on 33 made shots against UT Rio Grande Valley and 19 assists on 28 made shots against Notre Dame.
“It’s all about chemistry,” said Frazier, who had a team-high six assists against the Irish. “We haven’t played one game with our full team for 40 minutes yet. We’re kind of figuring it out right now. We’re getting it rolling. Coach talks about it every day. It’s all about opportunity. The freshmen, RJ and Luke, are giving us huge minutes. They’re doing big things. They’re not afraid of the moment. We’re going down the right direction.”