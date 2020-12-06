CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo was one of the few Illinois players that was able to put consistent pressure on the Baylor defense in Wednesday’s Jimmy V Classic showdown. The freshman guard created for his teammates — think two alley-oops to Kofi Cockburn as part of his four assists — and finished with 11 points himself.
Wednesday’s top-five matchup didn’t come quite as easily for fellow freshman guard Adam Miller. Baylor, unlike some of Illinois’ earlier opponents this season, knew to defend Miller on the perimeter. The Peoria native shot just 2 of 11 from the field, but he had zero hesitation or fear in stepping up and taking shots when he had them.
Coleman Hawkins didn’t hesitate against Baylor either. The freshman forward played a more limited role than Curbelo or Miller in Indianapolis, but his energy level and aggression were both high.
Baylor ultimately topped Illinois 82-69 in the matchup of No. 2 vs. No. 5. The loss created plenty of learning opportunities for the Illini newcomers (and their more experienced teammates), but it had Underwood heaping a bit more praise on his newest players.
“I did find out I love our freshmen,” Underwood said after the game.
It was a point the fourth-year coach doubled down on Friday morning in what would have been his pregame Zoom had Saturday night’s home game against UT Martin not been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the UT Martin program.
The Zoom conversation turned more into a look at what might be next on the schedule to fill that newly-created void in addition to Underwood reiterating how his top three freshmen — even when they’re not perfect — might continue to contribute this season.
“I’m one of the few coaches that plays freshmen,” Underwood said. “With freshmen, there comes learning curves and mistakes. I love our freshmen. Our freshmen are going to be terrific.
“How do you gain experience? You put them games like Baylor. You put them in games like Ohio. You put them against veteran, old teams. There was a method to our scheduling. We know in a shortened season, we’ve got to be ready. We won’t face a team all year like Baylor on the defensive end that’s in your shirt and takes things away.”
The Illinois freshmen only got a pair of games to ease their way into the season in blowout wins against North Carolina A&T (Miller had 28 points) and Chicago State (Curbelo put up 18 points and seven rebounds).
Ohio was scheduled for a purpose. The Bobcats are Mid-American Conference title contenders. Baylor’s a national-title contender. Next up is Duke, which is a top-10 team for the time being, and Missouri, which just beat a ranked Oregon team on a neutral court.
If that’s the freshmen getting thrown in the deep end, Big Ten play is probably akin to getting tossed in wearing cement shoes. They’ll do so without the benefit a full summer or fall because of the pandemic.
“It’s given us a little bit of urgency,” Underwood said. “You don’t get games where guys can really settle in and gain some confidence and gain some playing time court experience. At the end, I think that will be very beneficial is the fact we’ve played great people, so they’ll have seen everything. We’ll see.
“It’s changed it. There’s no doubt. Missing a lot of the fall was detrimental because we didn’t do anything in big groups. Nothing as a team. We did everything in small groups to avoid COVID, so that was very different for them and probably hurt them from the team concept of what we teach. But they’re going to be fine.”
Curbelo and Miller have made their mark early. Hawkins still could given the way Underwood talks about the versatile Californian.
“It’s patience,” Underwood said. “I believe in our guys, and they’re going to be great. They’ve all got great demeanors and great character. … They’re high IQ guys. They’ll get it sooner than most, and they’ve got a lot of pride.”