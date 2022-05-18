CHAMPAIGN — The time Ayo Dosunmu spent on campus in May between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Illinois was notable.
The Illini guard eschewed the better part of a month at home and a real break for the first time since arriving in Champaign the previous summer to stick around and work on his game.
The results in the 2019-20 season showed the benefit of even a few more weeks of dedicated time in the weight room with strength and condoning coach Adam Fletcher and time on the court working on his game with then-teammate Alan Griffin. Dosunmu turned into an All-Big Ten guard as a sophomore, which was a springboard into his dominant consensus All-American junior season.
Three of Illinois’ four incoming freshmen will get a similar opportunity this month.
Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris have arrived on campus this month for what coach Brad Underwood has dubbed the “May-mester” ahead of the Illini’s organized summer workouts that start in early June and run through the first week of August. The fourth freshman, Ty Rodgers, made the USA Basketball training camp roster for the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship and will arrive on the UI campus in June.
“It’s a jump start,” Underwood said about the opportunity for the freshmen to start their college careers this month. “It doesn’t work out like that every year. Sometimes, their high school years don’t line up. Sometimes, they go to school into June. This group of guys, it just worked where they’re done — their work is done at the high school level and their high school career is over.”
The three freshmen on campus this month will be enrolled in a single class each. Their work with the Illinois staff will essentially be limited to time with Fletcher.
“It’s a jump start for the three freshmen just to get medicals out of the way and physicals and get acclimated to campus along with getting through the rigors of an Adam Fletcher workout,” Underwood said. “The first couple weeks you’re a little sore. Let’s put it that way.”
The four-week partial term that started Monday and runs through June 10 will provide a launching pad for Clark, Epps and Harris into Illinois’ full summer workouts.
Once those full summer workouts arrive, the freshmen will be on somewhat even ground with the rest of the team considering those workouts were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and seriously curtailed in 2021 because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
The four-week May term and eight-week June term is all about individual improvement.
“It’s truly the development phase for our players,” Underwood said. “The reality is when we practice, it’s for our team. It’s not as much individualized. A guy may get 10 or 15 shots in practice. They’ve got to work on their game this time of year and really work on their weaknesses. Our guys do it during the season, as well, but now it’s centrally focused on them getting better. Philosophically, it gives us as coaches a chance to evaluate, see our guys and start putting schemes together.”
Clark, Epps and Harris will get the full 12 weeks. That Rodgers will be limited to eight weeks doesn’t bother Underwood. The USA Basketball opportunity is a more than adequate replacement. Rodgers will head to Houston for the training camp from May 26-June 2 before the roster is cut from 27 players down to 12 for the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.
“He’s proved he’s one of the best players in the country,” Underwood said. “There’s no doubt about that. You don’t get that invite without that.”
Others players of note on the training camp roster include Class of 2022 five-star prospects Nick Smith (Arkansas), Amari Bailey (UCLA), Kel’el Ware (Oregon), Cam Whitmore (Villanova), Anthony Black (Arkansas) and Jordan Walsh (Arkansas). Class of 2023 five-star recruits GG Jackson, Omaha Biliew, Caleb Foster, Kanaan Carlyle and Ja’Kobe Walter will also be in Houston, and so will Class of 2024 five-star center Derik Queen
“For him to represent your country, there’s no greater responsibility, as I call it, to be able to wear that jersey,” Underwood continued. “I know that’s an experience that Ayo, when he went through it (in 2018), relished that opportunity and it was a great experience for him. It’s the best of the best. He gets to go show off his skills and be recognized as one of the best.”