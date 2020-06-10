Illini to take on Gators
The first-round matchups for the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic were officially announced Tuesday, with Illinois facing Florida and Oregon taking on Iowa State.
The Illini will play the Gators at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at The Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State in Niceville, Fla., followed by Oregon-Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. and the championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.
Illinois and Florida have played just five times in series history, with the last meeting a 93-76 win for the Gators in Winston-Salem, N.C., as part of their run to a national runner-up finish in the 2000 NCAA tournament. The Illini won the four previous matchups in 1971, 1982, 1988 and 1989. The Gators, coached by Mike White (left), finished 19-12 last season.
Scott Richey
Daum joins House of ‘Paign
House of ‘Paign went the non-Illinois route again Tuesday with the addition of former South Dakota State standout Mike Daum. The Illini alumni team for this year’s The Basketball Tournament now stands out at seven former Illinois standouts and three others after Matt Mooney and Kyle Vinales were added to the roster Monday.
Daum ended his career at South Dakota State as the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in NCAA history with 3,067 points. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward was a three-time Summit League Player of the Year and averaged 22.4 points and nine rebounds.
Daum played with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Summer League after going undrafted and played the 2019-20 season with Obradoiro in Liga ACB — the top division in Spain. Daum averaged nine points and 3.7 rebounds.
Scott Richey
NASCAR allowing fans at track
(AP) — One of the few sports to run in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR is now the largest to allow fans to return as more states relax their business shutdowns.
NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six feet and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.
NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, to attend the Cup Series race Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for its June 21 Cup race. There will be limited motorhome/camping spots available outside the track.