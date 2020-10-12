CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith has never won a Friday night game in charge of Illinois football.
The fifth-year Illini coach will try to change that in 2020. Right away.
Illinois found out Monday it will kick off its pandemic-abbreviated season under the Friday night lights at Camp Randall Stadium, with the Illini taking on No. 16 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 in Madison, Wis.
It's the first Big Ten game of the season, with BTN airing the Illini-Badgers before six more Big Ten games kick off on Oct. 24 as the conference tries its third attempt at a schedule derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
No other known kickoff times for Illinois games were available on Monday, but UI sports information director Kent Brown did say Monday this would mark the only Friday night game for the Illini. The home opener for Illinois is scheduled for Oct. 31 against Purdue at Memorial Stadium.
"We've been waiting to see exactly when we start the football season," Smith said Monday morning. "We knew, of course, who our opponent was. To be the first game to start Big Ten play is pretty exciting. Whenever you get a chance to play at night, it's a good thing also."
The Friday night kick marks the fourth Friday night game in Smith's tenure. He sports an 0-3 record in such games, with Illinois losing 63-24 at home to Penn State on Sept. 21, 2018, falling 28-6 at home against Nebraska on Sept. 29, 2017 and stumbling 47-23 at South Florida on Sept. 15, 2017.
Illinois enters the 2020 season coming off a 6-7 record and Redbox Bowl appearance in 2019.
Illinois upset the Badgers last season in Champaign, winning 24-23 on a last-second field goal by James McCourt last October to springboard a four-game win streak. The win ended a nine-game skid by the Illini against Wisconsin.
Wisconsin appeared in the Big Ten title game last season and went to the Rose Bowl, finishing 10-4. The Badgers have owned the series in Madison this century, winning seven straight in its home venue. The last Illinois win at Camp Randall happened during the 2002 season when the Illini won 37-20.
Smith and his veteran team are looking to reverse the trend before beginning the most unusual of seasons later this month. It's the first time Illinois will open a season against a Big Ten team since 1996 when the Illini lost 20-8 at Michigan. All time, Illinois is 9-8-1 in season openers against Big Ten opponents, with the last win happening on Sept. 1, 1984 during a 24-16 home win against Northwestern.
"Last year we had a great game against the Badgers," Smith said. "We're looking forward to playing them again. We're just pumped up to know now when we start our season, and we can really gear toward a week from Friday and teeing it up."