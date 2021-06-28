CHAMPAIGN — Illinois and Notre Dame used to play regularly between the 1930s and 1970s, with since demolished Chicago Stadium the more often than not neutral site home.
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge organizers are apparently trying to rekindle the once rivalry. Illinois and Notre Dame will square off on Monday, Nov. 29, in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, marking a third matchup in seven seasons. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein was first to report all 14 games.
Illinois has lost both previous Big Ten/ACC Challenge games to Notre Dame. That includes an 84-79 Fighting Irish victory on Dec. 2, 2015 — the grand reopening of State Farm Center — and a 76-74 loss on Nov. 27, 2018, in South Bend, Ind., when Trent Frazier's 25-foot potential game winner rimmed out at the buzzer.
The two teams also met in the 2003 NCAA tournament, with Notre Dame winning 68-60 in Indianapolis. That marked the first game between the two teams since 1973.
Illinois is coming off its best season in more than a decade in 2020-21. The Illini went 24-7, won a Big Ten tournament title, finished at No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before a second-round loss to Loyola Chicago.
Notre Dame finished below .500 in 2020-21, marking the second such season out of the last three for Mike Brey. The Irish (11-15) still managed to avoid the absolute bottom of the ACC, closing out the year in 11th.
Monday's announcement makes for four known nonconference games on Illinois' 2021-21 schedule and two more possibilities. The Illini are also scheduled to play Arizona, Marquette in the Gavitt Games and Missouri in Braggin' Rights along with two of Arkansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule
Monday, November 29
Notre Dame at Illinois
Iowa at Virginia
Tuesday, November 30
Indiana at Syracuse
Minnesota at Pittsburgh
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Clemson at Rutgers
Wednesday, December 1
Virginia Tech at Maryland
Michigan at North Carolina
Louisville at Michigan State
Nebraska at NC State
Miami at Penn State
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech