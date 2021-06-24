CHAMPAIGN — More than half of Illinois' nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 college basketball season is now set. The Illini will play at Marquette on Nov. 15 when the Gavitt Games resume.
The Big Ten/Big East crossover event was canceled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The matchup with Marquette will be Illinois' first in the Gavitt Games since the 2018-19 season. Of note, not every Big Ten or Big East team participates unlike some of the other cross-conference challenges.
The Gavitt Games matchup with Marquette is the sixth known nonconference game on Illinois' 2021-22 schedule, leaving potentially five open spots to fill. Also on the schedule are a home game with Arizona postponed from last season, Braggin' Rights against Missouri and a trip to Kansas City, Mo., for the Hall of Fame Classic and games against two of Arkansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. The Illini will also play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but matchups have not been announced for it yet.
Illinois last played Marquette on Dec. 7, 1993, in a 74-65 loss in Milwaukee, Wis., which was the return game of a home-and-home series with the Golden Eagles from a year prior (also a loss). The Illini do hold a 9-5 series lead against Marquette with their last win coming on Dec. 13, 1980, in Milwaukee.
Illinois is coming off a breakout 2020-21 season. The Illini went 24-7, won the Big Ten tournament title, finished at No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season and received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Marquette wasn't quite as fortunate in 2020-21. The Golden Eagles went 13-14, finished ninth in the Big East and saw coach Steve Wojciechowski fired after seven seasons. Wojciechowski was replaced by Shaka Smart, who left Texas after six seasons with the Longhorns.
Gavitt Games matchups
Ohio State at Xavier
Illinois at Marquette
Seton Hall at Michigan
St. John's at Indiana
Rutgers at DePaul
Creighton at Nebraska
Michigan State at Butler
Providence at Wisconsin