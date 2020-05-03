CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football got its first 2021 commitment in early December with a pledge from Texas quarterback Samari Collier. The Illini had to wait nearly five months for commitment No. 2 in their next class.
That wait ended Sunday night with a verbal from Griffin, Ga., native Prince Green. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is a consensus three-star recruit as an athlete per Rivals and wide receiver by 247Sports. Green will reportedly move to defensive back at Illinois.
Committed🔵🟠 #Illini #littyvILLe #B1G @CoachReid99 @andrewsDBU @KeynodoH @CoachLindsey @_Coach_O @GriffinFB1 pic.twitter.com/6N75zu3zaw— Prince Green (@PrinceGreen_11) May 3, 2020
Green chose Illinois over other offers from Akron, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Troy and Western Kentucky. He's ranked as the No. 75 player in Georgia by Rivals, while 247Sports has him at No. 92 in the state.
Illinois still ranks last in the Big Ten in 2021 recruiting by both Rivals and 247Sports. The Illini's two commitments — with Collier also a three-star prospect — are significantly fewer than most of the rest of the conference. Only Indiana (five), Nebraska (six), Purdue (seven) and Northwestern (eight) also have single-digit commits.