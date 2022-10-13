CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green’s first Illinois women’s basketball team is now 27 days from its season opener.
And after six-plus months on the job, Green knows what kind of team she has. Roles are becoming defined. The 42-year-old first-year Illini coach has an eight-player rotation in mind she expects to play a majority of the minutes.
Green made it clear at last Friday’s on-campus media day what Illinois’ style of play will look like ahead of the 2022-23 season opener at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 against LIU Brooklyn at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Above all else, the Illini will defend. Getting stops is the key to a lot of what Illinois wants to do this season, with Green hoping to turn defense into offense. The Illini will attempt to score in six seconds or fewer following a defensive stop in their “Phoenix transition” offense.
Getting easy looks would benefit an Illinois offense that seemed stagnant under Nancy Fahey. The Illini ranked at or near the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring offense in each of her five seasons in charge, with Illinois averaging 64.4 points per game in Fahey’s final season, which ranked 12th in the 14-team league ahead of only Rutgers (58.4) and Wisconsin (57.9).
“We’re going to be playing up-tempo and we’re going to be playing in transition. That’s when we’re going to be playing at our best,” Green said. “That leads from getting stops. Now, hopefully we can get some easy looks in transition instead of having to be a half-court team. If we’re a half-court team, we’re going to be fine, too, because we’re going to run a ton of different things and try to get mismatches and pick people apart that way, but we’ve always been at our best when we’re getting stops, getting clean rebounds so we can get out in transition and score.”
Green will have the chance to gauge how her Illinois team is coming together a few weeks before the season tips off, as the Illini will play a “secret” scrimmage on Oct. 23.
Green wouldn’t disclose the opponent, but said it’s a “Top 25 team.”
The Oct. 23 scrimmage is earlier than usual for Green, whose final Dayton team that went 26-6 last season scrimmaged Michigan in the preseason.
“I think (the early scrimmage) is perfect for us because it gives us a couple more weeks to really practice on what we learn from that scrimmage going into our first game,” Green said. “It will help too with different combinations. That’s the thing. It’s different when you are coming back (like at Dayton) and, ‘OK, I know these guys.’ There’s some (new) things (at Illinois). How are they going to respond in this situation? There’s going to be a lot of game things I’ll learn from, our staff will learn from.”
Installing concepts and having her new team understand them fully was the focus of summer workouts and currently official practices, which started on Sept. 28.
Green has a full roster available to her at practice with two guards back from injury. Freshman Camille Jackson (upper-body injury) and senior Jada Peebles (lower-leg injury that required offseason surgery) have been fully cleared to practice.
Green still expressed some concern about her team’s “depth.” Mostly because of how demanding her defensive philosophy is to play on a nightly basis.
“Our defensive system is not too complex,” Green said. “It’s very simple, but yet very hard. Simple in concept, but hard in the discipline and detail and the intensity that you need possession by possession. I’m a man-to-man (defensive) team. But we have always put in a zone. I haven’t gotten to that yet. Last year, I put all of this stuff in, but I never played it. We may have to play it this year because we’re not as deep as my teams have been. We can’t get in foul trouble and can’t have any injuries.”
The biggest aspect of the program Green has worked on since arriving in Champaign in late March goes beyond offensive and defensive scheme, however.
That’s the reality for a new coach inheriting a program that has had nine straight losing seasons.
“With a brand-new team … really the biggest thing for us is instilling our culture and our expectations and our standards of every single day what it takes to be elite and what it takes to have winning ways,” Green said. “We’re getting there. Obviously, we’re never there. ... But I know we’re getting better. You look back to that last day ... but it’s again the consistency of that. We’ll have a few good days and it’s, ‘No, you have to have every day (like that).’ And that’s really, really hard. … Just the consistency level of it now that we’re into our 20-hour weeks and our two-hour practices instead of just an hour and the mental and physical discipline to take us to that level.”