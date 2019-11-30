Liz Brunson/The News-Gazette Illinois defensive lineman Ayo Shogbonyo (52) hugs Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and band members hug in the background during Senior Day before a NCAA football game vs. Northwestern at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Think about this for a moment. Marty is the Wildcats’ fourth-string quarterback. Fourth string. He certainly didn’t play like it. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound sophomore rushed 30 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a third touchdown for good measure.
Offense
Illinois: F
Northwestern: A
The Illini entered the fourth quarter with a single negative yard of rushing. The final number wasn’t all that much better — just 14 yards on 26 carries — with Matt Robinson passing for 108 yards but taking three sacks. The Wildcats, meanwhile, rushed for a season-high 378 yards.
Defense
Illinois: F
Northwestern: A-
What Northwestern did wasn’t tricky. The Wildcats ran the ball. Then ran it some more. A total of 65 times out of 75 plays. The Illini simply didn’t make plays other than an early Nate Hobbs interception and another by Stanley Green Jr. that was wiped out by a penalty. Northwestern’s 378 rushing yards was also a season-high allowed by Illinois.
Special teams
Illinois: C
Northwestern: C-
Mixed bag from Illini kicker James McCourt. He missed from 49 yards on a field goal, and although he made one from 50, he banked it in off the right upright. Northwestern’s Charlie Kuhbander went 1 of 2 (made from 33, miss from 36), but he also missed a PAT.
Coaching
Illinois: F
Northwestern: A
The way Illinois was running the ball — as in not well — sticking with the ground game on third-and-long opportunities was a little curious. So was not going to the passing game a little more. It was cold Saturday afternoon, but the rain held off during the game. Defensively, things simply fell apart. The players didn’t execute, but the buck stops with the coaches.
Overall
Illinois: D-
Northwestern: A-
The one caveat for the Illini’s disastrous regular-season finale was the number of players unavailable because of injuries. Of course, Northwestern wasn’t at full strength either and seemed to manage. Bowl game already secured, Illinois could have finished the regular season on a strong note. Instead, the Illini stumbled to the finish with consecutive losses to go 6-6.