Two-sport Illinois standout Bobby Mitchell passed away Sunday at the age of 84. The Illinois and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee competed in football and track and field at Illinois in the late 1950s before a lengthy career as a player and team executive in the NFL.
"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a release. "The game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations."
Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020
Mitchell, who was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, added Illinois hall of famer to his list of honors in 2019. Mitchell was unable to attend the induction ceremony last September because of a health issue, but was presented his hall of fame trophy in December at his Washington, D.C., home by Illinois associate athletic director Kent Brown and Varsity “I” Director Lee Zerrusen during the Illini men's basketball team's trip to Maryland.
Very sad news about the Legenday Bobby Mitchell today. @LeeZerrusen and I had a great visit at his house in December to deliver his Illini Athletics Hall of Fame statue. A proud #Illini and wonderful human being. RIP Mitch. https://t.co/Qo9w4ni341 pic.twitter.com/wMeuO5uUvv— Kent Brown (@kentbrown) April 6, 2020
Mitchell earned All-Big Ten honors in football at Illinois in 1955 and 1957 as a running back. A sprinter, he set an indoor world record (albeit one that lasted just six days) in the 70-yard low hurdles to help the Illini win the 1958 Big Ten indoor championship. Later that same year he swept the Big Ten titles in the 100- and 200-yard dashes, as Illinois won the team outdoor title, too.
Mitchell was selected in the seventh round of the 1958 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns and teamed with legendary running back Jim Brown from 1958-61. He was traded to Washington prior to the 1962 and finished his 11-year career with the Redskins. His 14,078 career yards upon his retirement stood as the second highest in NFL history.
Mitchell was the first African-American to play for the Redskins. After his retirement, he remained with the organization as a pro scout. He advanced through the front office ranks to assistant general manager before his second retirement in 2003, making for 40 years with the Redskins.