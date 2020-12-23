CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Green's junior season with Illinois football might not have been full of team victories, but Green has plenty of individual wins to celebrate.
The latest arrived Wednesday, when the starting left guard named to USA Today's All-America second team.
The Peoria native previously received All-Big Ten first-team status from conference media and coaches and a panel of Associated Press voters for his play this season. Green also filled in for Doug Kramer at center during three games.
Green is the first Illinois footballer to be named to any publication's All-America team since defensive end Whitney Mercilus and fullback Jay Prosch both were in 2011. He's now started in all 33 possible games of his Illini career following a redshirt season in 2017.
In other offensive line news, Illinois has one fewer athlete to replace in Bret Bielema's first season.
Longtime starting center and two-time captain Kramer is returning to the Illini for a sixth season, with the Hinsdale native posting as much Wednesday on Twitter. Seniors were afforded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news comes four days after Bielema was hired to lead Illinois football, replacing Lovie Smith.
"After weighing the options and meeting with Coach Bielema, my family and I have decided that it is best for me to stay at the University of Illinois for the 2021 season," Kramer wrote. "Wearing the colors on my jersey, as well as the 'I' on my helmet, represents something much bigger than myself. I take a tremendous amount of pride in being able to represent every player that has worn this uniform in the past and the best fans in the country. I look forward to seeing you all in Memorial Stadium next season."
Kramer has started 37 games at center in his Illini career, including five this year. He missed two contests this year because of contact tracing and another with an injury.
Kramer and fellow senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski held media availability Wednesday afternoon, with Palczewski also indicating he'll return in 2021. Palczewski is recovering from ACL surgery after suffering an injury in the Nov. 14 win at Rutgers.
Palczewski's return was a bit more foreshadowed, as he posted a post-surgery photo on Twitter earlier this month with a caption that included, "I'll be back and better than ever, see you in Ireland." The Illini are scheduled to open next season in Dublin versus Nebraska.
A Mt. Prospect product, Palczewski has made 40 starts in his Illinois tenure, including four at right tackle this year.