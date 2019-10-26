CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore guard Tevian Jones has been suspended indefinitely for a "violation of team academic policies" the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Jones was suspended for eight games in the 2018-19 season for a different undisclosed violation of team rules. The 6-foot-7 guard missed the final five nonconference games and three games in the Big Ten between Nov. 27 and Jan. 3.
Jones played in 24 games as a true freshman last season. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three-point range.
Illinois has a closed scrimmage Sunday at South Carolina and will play Division II Lewis at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at State Farm Center in an exhibition. The Illini's regular season opener is Nov. 5 with a 7 p.m. home game against Nicholls State.