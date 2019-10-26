141468_0203_loca_sfc_game_day_1234.jpg
Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette 2:13:58 PM - Freshman guard Tevian Jones warms up on the court with Assistant Coach Jamall Walker ahead of the team's shoot around in the State Farm Center Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

 By The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore guard Tevian Jones has been suspended indefinitely for a "violation of team academic policies" the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Jones was suspended for eight games in the 2018-19 season for a different undisclosed violation of team rules. The 6-foot-7 guard missed the final five nonconference games and three games in the Big Ten between Nov. 27 and Jan. 3.

Jones played in 24 games as a true freshman last season. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three-point range.

Illinois has a closed scrimmage Sunday at South Carolina and will play Division II Lewis at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at State Farm Center in an exhibition. The Illini's regular season opener is Nov. 5 with a 7 p.m. home game against Nicholls State. 

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

