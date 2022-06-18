CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Mayer’s re-recruitment, the process that landed him at Illinois for the 2022-23 season, wasn’t just a matter of best player available.
Not that the Baylor transfer wouldn’t qualify. Mayer’s decision to transfer in early May immediately put the 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing into the discussion as one of the top players in the portal. Pulling out of the NBA draft ahead of the June 1 deadline only intensified the efforts to land what many programs clearly viewed as a difference maker.
Illinois wasn’t any different in that regard. A retooled roster with an emphasis on big guards and versatile wings made Mayer a clear fit. So did everything Illinois coach Brad Underwood knew about him.
Underwood offered Mayer a scholarship a month after he was hired at Oklahoma State, entering into a recruiting battle led by Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor. The four-star recruit out of Austin (Texas) Westlake checked an important box for Underwood even then.
“It starts with winning,” Underwood said. “His team won in high school. He played on great teams. He’s been around great talent his whole life.”
That only continued at Baylor. The Bears went 101-27 in his four seasons in Waco, Texas, shared the Big 12 title in 2021-22 and won it outright in 2020-21 before following that up with a national championship.
The opportunity to inject a player of that pedigree and caliber — with an idea of how to enhance an already coveted skill set — into a young, but talented, roster made too much sense for Underwood and Co.
The roots of Mayer’s addition, though, go back to the thread that ties nearly all of the Illini together.
Winning matters.
“It’s always been a major part,” Underwood said. “Maybe Alfonso (Plummer) last year was a little bit of the off-center piece that had not come from a winning program, but we dove pretty deep into the character and his work ethic. Look at all four of the freshmen and the success they had. One of the things you can usually count on in our recruiting is they’re winners and they’ve come from winning programs. We’re not going to take guys that aren’t … for the most part.”
Mayer and fellow incoming transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. share more than just a Big 12 background. Shannon was part of two NCAA tournament teams in three years with the Red Raiders, including last season’s Sweet 16 squad. Baylor, of course, reached the peak of the college basketball world with its national title in 2021-22.
It’s a level of experience no one else on the Illinois roster can boast.
“Winning becomes very contagious, and there’s lessons to be learned from that,” Underwood said. “They can pass that on to us coaches to hear their stories and obviously the young players. That’s a big part of the reason we wanted them, and it’s something that I hope helps us continue to grow and get where we want to go.”
Mayer’s versatility is another part of the reason Illinois pursued him in the portal. There’s scenarios where the 6-9 Mayer could play and guard every position on the court. Mayer’s approach to the game fits the Underwood ideal, too.
“He’s got a bravado,” Underwood said. “He’s got a swag about him. He’s been a big-shot maker his whole career. I’m excited. I think our style of play — getting back to playing a little more uptempo — really suits him. I’m excited to have him in the fold and get him in here in a few weeks.”
Mayer is coming off a 2021-22 season at Baylor where he averaged career-highs with 9.8 points and five rebounds in a career-high 22.8 minutes per game. He was also less efficient in a bigger role, with his overall field goal percentage dropping to 40.9 percent thanks in large part to a significant dip in three-point shooting from 39.5 percent the year prior to 32.4 percent.
Underwood thinks Mayer can match his efficiency from Baylor’s 2020-21 title run with a higher level of production.
“Becoming that guy that is a very consistent — 40 percent or better — three-point shooter,” Underwood sees as possible for Mayer. “I think we’ve got the opportunity to get him those looks. I think him being a focal point, potentially, for what we want to do on that end will help him grow on that end, as well.
“I think our style of play favors him. I think from a confidence standpoint he can grow. He has a lot to begin with. He has great swag and is not afraid of anything. He’s very talented. I think we’re going to put him in a situation where he’s got an opportunity to be a great player. … Getting out and running and playing with tempo and using his versatility, I think we’ll utilize all of that.”