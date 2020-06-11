CHAMPAIGN — Just 58 of the 357 Division I men’s basketball teams, not even 20 percent of the programs in the country, have a commitment out of the 2021 class.
Southern California and Wisconsin top that list with three apiece, with the Trojans currently holding the top class in the country already boasting a pair of four-star commits. DePaul is right behind with its own duo of four-stars.
Illinois is on the board, too. Four-star Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead guard Luke Goode committed to the Illini in April. It’s the earliest commitment for coach Brad Underwood since he took charge of the program in March 2017.
Any head start on the 2021 class could be substantial given the state of recruiting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As in, coaches — at least for now — have to rely on the relationships they built and evaluations they made before the sports world came to a screeching halt in March.
“In past years, as kids committed from at least the core group, (coaches) were starting to see newer kids they were evaluating be worthy of being recruited,” Rivals’ national analyst Corey Evans said. “That’s not going to be the case this summer as of right now. Getting Goode was definitely a major step in the right direction — especially with losing a couple guards after next season.”
Goode fits a need not just for Illinois, but in the broader sense of where basketball stands as a sport. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard might have spent his junior season with the ball in his hands after an injury to Homestead’s point guard — and averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in the process — but he’s still mostly known as a shooter.
Given Illinois’ three-point shooting woes this past season Goode stands as a valued reinforcement.
“There’s a lot of value in good-size shot makers, and that’s definitely what Luke is,” Evans said. “He fills a major, major need in today’s basketball game in making shots. He’s a smart, intellectual guard that can play on the ball at times, but at the end of the day he’s going to be a shot maker. You can never not have enough guys like that.”
The early commitment from Goode is just the start for Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class. Underwood could have as many as four more scholarships to dole out for the 2021-22 season. Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams will graduate, and it’s unlikely Ayo Dosunmu or Kofi Cockburn will have passed up a professional opportunity at that point.
Evans sees Illinois in a good spot in its 2021 recruiting ventures to fill those holes. Versatile Morgan Park guard Brandon Weston is a priority target. Dominican Republic native David “Deivi” Jones is another bigger guard in that same do-everything mold and just named Illinois in his top seven. Big men Mac Etienne — Connecticut’s Gatorade Player of the Year — and Franck Kepnang are two other 2021 recruits Evans said the Illini “have a very good chance with.”
Kepnang is the highest-ranked of that quartet, with the 6-11, 255-pound, four-star center checking in at No. 26 in the recently updated Rivals150. Etienne (6-11, 220) is also a four-star center and ranked No. 51 nationally. Weston’s got four stars himself and is ranked No. 76, and Jones is a three-star guard ranked No. 136.
“I think we’re going to see the norm at Illinois be top 25 recruiting classes,” Evans said. “After you enroll Kofi Cockburn one year and then get guys like (Andre) Curbelo and Adam Miller, that might be a consistent theme every fall.”
Illinois’ ability to stack recruiting classes — or bring in at least one high-profile recruit in successive classes — has propelled Underwood’s rebuilding effort.
“It goes back to relationships, right?” Evans said. “And trust and building the right coaching staff. I think that’s what Brad has done a good job with. Orlando Anigua’s connections to the East Coast. Having someone like Chin (Coleman) on staff being able to get those top Chicago kids. There’s been an outcry for getting Chicago prospects, right? Being able to get those type of guys in that mold — like Ayo and Adam Miller — goes a long way.”