CHAMPAIGN — More than 100 years of Illinois men’s basketball has yielded three iconic teams throughout the program’s long, often storied history.
The Whiz Kids went 17-1 in 1942-43 and won the Big Ten championship before World War II pulled three of five starters away for active duty in the U.S. Army. The Flyin’ Illini reached the Final Four in the 1988-89 season and finished with a 31-5 record. Then the 2004-05 team — still in need of an all-encompassing nickname — came within some James Augustine foul trouble of a national championship at the end of a 37-2 season.
The thread pulling all three of these teams together? A starting five either built entirely by players from the state of Illinois or, in the case of the 2004-05 squad, close enough. Deron Williams might have called the The Colony, Texas, home but the rest of the Illini starters from the national runner-up team hailed from Chicago, Maywood, Mokena and Joliet.
“In the old days they used to say, ‘Build a wall around your state and then cherry pick from outside,’” longtime Illinois Wolves director Mike Mullins said.
Not so much anymore.
College basketball has changed. The proliferation of AAU basketball — shoe brand sponsored or not — added nationwide travel to the mix at a young age. National schedules for high-level high school teams has done the same. And the fact there’s some way to find nearly every Division I basketball game on TV or streaming erased regionality to the game.
“All of those things have really shrunk the country for every school,” Mullins said. “The accessibility to be there and sell your program, sell your conference. I think all that’s benefited Illinois. It’s a different landscape than previous coaches encountered.”
Finding players that fit
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball roster isn’t laden with in-state players. Just five of 13 scholarship players, in fact, call the state of Illinois home. Brad Underwood and his coaching staff have opened up Illini recruiting throughout the United States and internationally and hit on important recruits in the rebuilding process that began in March 2017 when Underwood was hired.
That doesn’t lessen the importance of courting the state’s best players. Underwood’s preferences lean toward fit over location, but he’s stated his case in keeping Illinois’ best in Illinois on multiple occasions.
“I want the best players that fit us — that fit our culture and fit what we’re about,” Underwood said. “If they’re in state, great. I don’t worry about a balance. We want everybody that’s in state that we love to come to our school
“It’s the best conference in the country. We’ve got a top 10 academic school, and we’ve got a top 10 program. Come take advantage of that. It’s that simple. If there’s somebody in Serbia that can help us or New York City or California and they’re the right fit and our staff has those connections and we have an opportunity, that’s recruiting today.”
Tapping back into Chicago
Underwood and his staff had a bit of an uphill climb when it came to recruiting Illinois back in 2017. It was rough on two fronts. In-state recruiting misses piled up, while wins didn’t. Illinois Hall of Famer turned radio analyst Deon Thomas, a Simeon graduate, didn’t see recruiting Chicago become a high enough priority.
“Nothing against Bruce because I love Bruce Weber and John (Groce) and I to this day still talk, but when you don’t make an emphasis on Chicago, which is a major city in your state, people understand that,” Thomas said. “The kids understand that. The coaches understand. The parents understand that. … You have to be able, as we say as coaches, to protect your home turf. The top players in the state — those top three or four guys — have to be a major priority for your program.”
Current Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman is rather straightforward when he described the perception of Illinois basketball three-plus years ago.
“It wasn’t sexy,” said Coleman, a Chicago native and South Shore grad himself. “It wasn’t hot. It wasn’t lit. What we wanted to do is promote faith, not sell hope or any pipe dreams or anything like that. … We were confident in Illinois in terms of the history and legacy and abundance of great, great players who played at State Farm before.
“Our first order of business was to promote faith. In order to do that, you had to build relationships. We tapped into all of our relationships. In state or out of state, it didn’t matter at that point.”
Making progress on the court
Underwood said he wanted to sell two aspects about his program in those early days — style of play and the coaching staff’s player development background. Getting out and meeting people in the state, making phone calls, was important to build relationships. The real sell would come from what they saw firsthand.
“You can go talk about it and sell that message, but literally until there’s a result to be seen, it’s always going to be a question mark,” Underwood said. “I wish I had a dollar for every time I’ve said we’re the 11th-ranked program in the history of college basketball. It was getting that message out and reminding people of what Illinois has been.
“You’re selling a dream early on in the process. Now you’re selling the reality. It’s a lot different recruiting now than it was then, but results have provided that for us.”
Dosunmu blazes trail for UI
Illinois’ biggest selling point now is Ayo Dosunmu. The Morgan Park guard committed to the Illini in October 2017 on faith alone. He’s since become a First Team All-Big Ten player and heads into his junior season among the candidates for preseason All-American honors. Dosunmu’s growth is Underwood’s big gun on the recruiting trail — in the state of Illinois or outside it.
“He wanted to come to a program and help build it,” said Quam Dosunmu, Ayo’s father. “That’s how we started when he graduated from grammar school. He didn’t want to go to a powerhouse Simeon or Whitney Young at the time. He went to Westinghouse.”
Westinghouse had fallen off in the Chicago Public League when Dosunmu arrived as a freshman. The Warriors’ history is laced with basketball standouts, including two former Illini in Eddie Johnson and Kiwane Garris.
“Westinghouse was a powerhouse in the Public League,” Quam Dosunmu said. “That was their first year they dropped from the Red to the White. They were going through some change. The same thing with Illinois. Illinois was a powerhouse and then had a drought.”
Dosunmu helped lead Westinghouse to a conference title as a freshman before moving on to Morgan Park. He’s pushed Illinois in a similar way, with the Illini going from a 21-loss team his freshman year to a 21-win team that was bound for the NCAA tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic this past season as a sophomore.
“Him having the kind of success he’s having is obviously an eye opener for a lot of other prospects in the state,” Coleman said. “I can go to Illinois and I can reach my dreams and my goals. Before that, I think that was an afterthought. That wasn’t even a consideration. Now, it’s a reality.
“Ayo blazed a trail, and the trend is set. Hopefully we can continue to get the top guys out of the state and they don’t have to go to the Dukes and the Kentuckys. Our job is to make it hard for those guys to come into our state and pluck our statewide players out of here. All the hard work we’ve done the past couple years to build the program to where we have it now being considered a top 10 team in the country, I think we have some ammunition.”
In-state perception improves
Illinois was able to follow Dosunmu in the Class of 2018 with fellow Morgan Park grad Adam Miller in the Class of 2020. Underwood and Co.’s in-state recruiting efforts are currently down to Fenwick’s Bryce Hopkins in the Class of 2021, but they’ve been ahead of the curve on several recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes.
Illinois’ top two in-state targets in the Class of 2022 are A.J. Casey and Jaden Schutt. A successful recruitment of either would be a positive sign for the Illini. Casey is a Whitney Young/MeanStreets player. Schutt plays at Yorkville Christian and for the Illinois Wolves. Both fall out of the Morgan Park/Mac Irvin Fire pipeline that helped Illinois land Dosunmu and Miller.
“That’s a great pipeline to be a part of, but every top player in the state is not going to be from that pipeline,” said City/Suburban Hoops Report publisher Joe Henricksen, who has covered Illinois high school basketball and recruiting for more than two decades.
“I think they’ll have more ammunition to do that whether it be high school programs or AAU programs based on the success that they have on the floor,” Henricksen continued. “The only downside has been because of what’s happened, they’re still without the buzz of an NCAA tournament. That’s no fault of their own. It just didn’t happen because of what transpired with the pandemic.”
Even without technically snapping the NCAA tournament drought that dates back to a last appearance in 2013, Henricksen said he’s seen the perception of Illinois basketball improve. Last season’s success — tournament or no — was needed.
“Those first two years were rough,” Henricksen said. Illinois went 26-39 in Underwood’s first two seasons. “You’re talking the most losses they’ve ever had year two. There was nowhere to go but up. … I think they completely maximized what they could out of that group last year. That, to me, is a huge plus. Not only are they increasing the talent level, but maximizing what’s there with some significant improvement with some of these players and as a team.”
Wins equal better recruiting
Illinois’ recruiting efforts might not lend themselves to a Lou Henson-esque team chock full of the state’s top players. The rosters the past three seasons and now this fourth for Underwood make that clear.
The right in-state players, as shown by Dosunmu, can still make a world of difference.
“If your program is rolling and you’re making headlines and you’re having success and competing for championships, it resonates way more with a local kid than it does anywhere else,” Henricksen said. “That’s just natural because it’s being talked about in hallways of schools and practices in gyms and homes and the media coverage of it. That’s a big part of securing those types of players in state.”
Illinois’ approach has been more outside-in. The Illini have tapped new pipelines on both coasts and landed high profile in-state players, too. The “cast a wide net” approach has seen Illinois land two top 25 classes in the past three years featuring multiple four-star recruits.
“It’s recruiting guys that fit your culture and can play for your coach,” Mullins said. “I think now that they’ve had a few years, which it takes for anybody, they’ve done a good job of doing that — of identifying players that can play for Coach Underwood. That’s the whole staff’s job. When you get success out of that, that begins to make people turn the channel and watch the highlights and get excited. The rewards go to the victors. The best players want to play with other good players, and they want to play at places they can win and go to the NCAA tournament.”