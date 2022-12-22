ST. LOUIS – There wasn't much that Illinois had to brag about on Thursday night.
Missouri controlled Thursday night's renewal of the Braggin' Rights rivalry from the opening tip and cruised past No. 16 Illinois, winning 93-71 before 18,452 hardy fans at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Tigers opened a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game and never let up as they frustrated the Illini in every facet of the game.
"That was horrible," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "As a coach, getting these guys prepared, I've got to do a better job. They out-toughed us, they out-fought us, they took our ball, they out-executed us."
Illinois' offense struggled to find a rhythm in the early stages as nine Illinois turnovers in the first half led to 19 of Missouri's 51 halftime points.
The Tigers, meanwhile, shot an astounding 59 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes as they connected on 20 of their 34 attempts.
"We did not play well," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. "I'm dead serious. I don't think we played well and I'll continue to challenge my guys on executing things we need to execute. For a full 40 minutes we did not play well."
"I'll continue to say that we're obviously excited about the direction we're going, but there are small things that you may not see with the naked eye that I see that we did not execute in a great way."
Illinois made just nine of its 28 attempts in the first half and shot an icy 1-15 from beyond the three-point line.
"You can't take 31 threes and win," Underwood said. "That's a pretty tough pill to swallow. I love to shoot threes, but they've got to be out of a rhythm and we're making one pass and shooting and not trying to run anything (or) execute anything."
Missouri was paced by D'Moi Hodge's 18-point effort in the first half with Kobe Brown chipping another 15 points. Brown overtook Hodge in the second half to lead all scorers with a career-high 31 points.
Brown also added eight assists and five rebounds while connecting on all eight of his free throw attempts.
"I just kind of approached it like every other game," Brown said. "I just wanted to come out and win, just come out on top as a team. The ball went in for me tonight, so I'm happy for that. But I just, I just want to win, really."
Illinois was led early on by Dain Dainja and Terrance Shannon Jr., who both entered the locker room with nine points, but had just two assists in the opening 20 minutes.
"We messed up a lot of switches, especially the flairs," said Shannon, who ultimately led Illinois with 22 points. "We've just got to be locked in on defense. We did a good job in practice but we've just got to execute during the game. We've just got to be better."
It didn't get much better in the second half, especially early on.
At one point, the Tigers had hit nine of their first 13 attempts from the field and increased their lead to 74-39.
Illinois dug in a bit to stop the bleeding there, finishing the second half with 16 makes on 34 attempts from the field.
But the damage was already done as Missouri capped its largest win in the series, besting a 76-58 win in the teams' first meeting at Enterprise Center on Dec. 22, 1994.
"I know the tradition of Illinois, I know the tradition of this game," Gates said. "My high school coach (coached) several players that played at Illinois ... so I grew up watching that program. I have friends in that program.
"Ultimately you have to look at and respect what (Underwood) has done over his career and what he's done to revive and then continue the tradition."
Toughness was again a focal point for Illinois following the loss, its second defeat in its last three games after defeating then-No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6.
"This group doesn't have my footprint yet," Underwood said. "Toughness, toughness, toughness. If you ask anybody in this league about what I am, its toughness, and how many times did we get our ball taken away tonight? We just got our ball taken."
"Its toughness to be able to execute its toughness and discipline to be able to guard."
Illinois will host Bethune-Cookman at State Farm Center on Dec. 29 before facing Northwestern in Evanston on Jan. 4.
“(There’s) a lot of time before January 4 to clean a lot of stuff up in terms of the execution on the offensive side, which is leading to very bad defense,” Underwood said. “Probably the worst defense that any of my teams have ever played. Just mistake after mistake after mistake, and we'll have to look very, very hard at trying to make some changes on that side.”