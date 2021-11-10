CHAMPAIGN — The phrase “a lot of work to do” was a popular refrain during the 18-minute postgame press conference in the aftermath of a 73-56 season-opening victory for the Illinois women’s basketball team against North Carolina Central on Tuesday.
Fifth-year coach Nancy Fahey said it.
As did the two players sitting next to her at the podium: sophomores Kendall Bostic and Aaliyah Nye.
Multiple times.
Bostic and Nye made key contributions for the Illini (1-0) in front of announced crowd of 1,983 fans at State Farm Center, with Bostic, a Michigan State transfer, putting up her first career double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds, while Nye — an important holdover from last season’s Illinois team — produced a game-high 23 points along with seven steals.
That meant the Illini achieved one of Fahey’s preseason goals in surpassing the 70-point plateau — a mark last season’s 5-18 team only accomplished four times.
“You probably saw me looking over there at the (scoreboard), because I was like, ‘We’re getting to 70,’” Fahey said. “Yes, I wanted to get to 70-plus. We have to score more points.”
Even so, it was 25 turnovers Illinois had on Tuesday — especially the unforced variety due to “happy feet” i.e. traveling — that bothered Fahey.
Asked if it was a “lack of preparation” that led to the bulk of the Illini’s mistakes against the defensive press the Eagles (0-1) threw at them, Bostic laughed.
Then said: “Definitely wasn’t a lack of preparation.”
“I think it’s just once you get a feel for the flow of the game, I think it kind of just settles you,” Bostic said. “They are a very aggressive team. They were throwing a lot of things at us. We were working on it all week, but still when you’re in the game, it’s a kind of nerve-racking. Once we saw what they were doing and what they were throwing at us, we were like, ‘OK, we’ve worked on this all week. Take our shot. Play our game. Don’t fall into what they want us to do.’”
A starting five featuring Sara Anastasieska, De’Myla Brown, Erika Porter, Nye and Bostic struggled from the opening tip, as last season’s leading scorer Jada Peebles came off the bench with the junior guard recovering from an undisclosed injury, according to Fahey.
Porter picked up two quick fouls. In 82 seconds, no less. That prompted a seat on the bench. The sophomore forward only played 2 minutes, 38 seconds the rest of the way.
To make matters worse? The likes of seventh-year Duke graduate transfer Anastasieska, Brown — a junior-college transfer — Nye and Bostic missed the first five shots they collectively attempted.
Still, Nye’s steal and fast-break layup at the 7:26 mark of the first quarter is what got Illinois going — something that would be a common occurrence throughout Tuesday’s game.
The Illini turned a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter into a 37-24 lead at halftime with Nye tallying 11 points in the game’s opening 20 minutes.
“I think I knew we had to get something,” Nye said of her role in helping spark Illinois’ offense. The 5-foot-11 guard from East Lansing, Mich., was responsible for nine of the Illini’s 26 made field goals, as Illinois shot 38.8 percent from the field for the game as a team.
“We couldn’t let them keep going on runs,” she continued. “Whoever got the ball, whoever that was, we had to take care of it and make that shot, because we wanted to stop their runs. Yeah, I did feel like I had to make shots, but everybody had to make the shots and get them to stop running the ball.”
Nye’s influence showed up during two sequences in the second half, in particular, as she stepped up and knocked down back-to-back three-pointers from the wing in the third quarter following an Illinois timeout.
That jumpstarted a 12-1 Illini run that stretched Illinois’ advantage from nine points to 52-32 with 3:57 left in the third quarter.
Nye added another scoring punch in the fourth quarter — really the final one that put N.C. Central away for good. This time by driving to the basket, as Nye’s consecutive made layups — the last of which was a successful traditional three-point play — helped Illinois regain a comfortable lead at 61-47 with just under six minutes remaining in regulation.
“One thing you have to know is during that run, we started executing plays at the end of the game that the kids collectively did a good job, passing the ball, setting ball screens, refusing screens,” Fahey said. “I do know we have some other shooters. We had some kids off (Tuesday) that can shoot the ball. That balance will kind of come back. It’s just one of those days when we weren’t on all cylinders, but that’s going to be (Nye’s) role obviously. But we have other kids so (it) can’t just (be) stop her, stop Illinois.”
On Tuesday, the Illini showed some of the depth Fahey hopes will lead to a turnaround season. Bostic and Nye were two of the eight players in Illinois’ 11-player rotation that logged 10-plus minutes.
Six players gave the Illini seven or points, with Jayla Oden chipping in nine points in addition to eight points from Geovanna Lopes and seven apiece from Brown and Peebles.
“We worked hard this summer to develop our culture,” Fahey said. “(Tuesday) we took a step in the right direction. Our bench was in the game, kids were on the floor (diving for loose balls). ... First game, first step, and we’re happy where we are right now, but we know we have a lot of work to do.”