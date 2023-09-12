Illinois volleyball will play its final three nonconference matches this week, starting Tuesday
at Bradley before facing UCF and Southern Cal in West Lafayette, Ind., on Thursday and Friday.
Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights four storylines for the Illini before Big Ten play begins:
In the mixCaroline Barnes spent the first weeks of the Illinois season watching from the bench. When she could. After suffering a concussion in the lead-up to to the Illini’s exhibition against Eastern Illinois, the junior libero/defensive specialist wasn’t always able to be on the sidelines. Lights and noise don’t mix well with concussions. Barnes made her season debut in last week’s win at Illinois-Chicago and has played in all 10 sets since being cleared from concussion protocol.
“It was frustrating because with something like that, there’s very little volleyball that can be played in that process,” Barnes said. “It was making sure I was staying in shape to the best of my ability as the doctor cleared me for the next step. I was cleared last Tuesday, played a game on Tuesday and have been going since. A lot of support from my teammates. I just wanted to get in there and get to work.
“I was working with my trainers to physically stay in shape, but also, I’m still in film for everything. I’m listening to game plans. During games, I’m watching and talking to the girls on and off the court. You keep your IQ up and keep your reads going. Obviously, it takes a little bit to get the touch back.”
Passing & defenseIt’s a bit of a running joke in volleyball circles. See a middle blocker rotate to the back row, and you’ve found your target. For serves. In the attack. Any opportunity to make them play a little floor defense when they’re out of their element. Illinois welcomes that challenge when Kennedy Collins plays her single rotation in the back row. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker had 12 digs in three sets in Thursday’s loss at Notre Dame and is averaging 1.31 digs per set, far and away a career high.
“I’ve joked with her I’m going to put the libero jersey on her,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “She’s too good of an attacker for that, but she does a really nice job of just staying simple out there. She played back row in high school and does it here in practice all the time. We’re not surprised when we see it.”
Tamas otherwise characterized Illinois’ passing and defense as “better” but that it could “always be better.” What the Illini coach has emphasized instead, though, is for the attackers to better take advantage of opportunities to score.
“We’re keeping balls off the floor, but we’ve got to convert those,” he said. “We’re getting in too many rallies where we’re giving up the better swing to the other side.”
Dialing back serves
Tamas has made aggressive serving part of the identity of Illinois volleyball. The Illini topped 200 aces during the 2018 and 2021 seasons, with the latter season standing as the high in the Tamas era with 236 aces.
That aggressive tactic hasn’t changed this season through the Illini’s first seven matches. Where it’s become troublesome, though, is the ratio of aces to serves.
The Illini have more than double the number of service errors (63) as aces (31) during the first two-plus weeks of the season.
“It’s been addressed,” Tamas said. “If you’re not going to produce points off your serve, then you’ve got to be able to back off a little bit. Serving is one of those things in our sport it’s like a free throw out there. There’s just you and the ball. You’ve got to be able to hit it. It’s easier said than done and a fine line between going for it and keeping it in. Some players are maybe trying to do too much back there.
“It can kind of come and go in waves. We’ve seen it in certain players before where they go on a streak of a few too many errors, they back off and figure out how to hit it a little bit better and then ease back into it.”
Quick turnaround
This week’s schedule essentially mirrors what Illinois faced last week. Hit the road for a one-off Tuesday match at an in-state opponent (6 p.m. at Bradley in Peoria) and then return to action Thursday and Friday to close out the week (4:30 p.m. on Thursday against Southern Cal in West Lafayette, Ind., and then 4:30 p.m. on Friday against UCF in West Lafayette).
While the schedule changes this year have allowed the Illini to basically tour the state (DeKalb, Chicago and now Peoria), playing three days a week has cut into time in the gym that’s not match prep and can be more internally focused. After the UCF match, Illinois turns its attention to Big Ten play. The conference opener for the Illini is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Indiana before the first home Big Ten match is 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 against Michigan State.
“It’s definitely an interesting adjustment to have such a short turnaround,” Illinois redshirt sophomore setter Brooke Mosher said. “But our team does a good job of knowing what to do next and work on it quickly. I think we just need to focus on what we’re doing on our side and not focus on what’s going on on any other team.”