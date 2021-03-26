CHAMPAIGN — The transfer portal might soon burst at its seams.
The total number of available players now is almost double what it was at this time last year. Add in a number of still available Class of 2021 recruits, and teams have a multitude of options to round out their rosters this spring and summer. Illinois will find itself in that mix with at least one roster spot to fill.
Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff aren’t starting from scratch, though. They have a solid base in the 2021 class with four-star wings Luke Goode (signed in November) and R.J. Melendez (committed in February) on board.
Goode is coming off a standout senior season at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing set career-highs in scoring (19.4 points), rebounds (8.3) and assists (5.0) with a shooting slash of 45/40/81 for the 25-1 Spartans.
Melendez was just as good playing a more national schedule at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. The White Tigers went 30-6, and the 6-7, 195-pound wing earned state player of the year honors.
Dushawn London, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, was high on Illinois’ addition of Melendez — particularly as a February commitment.
He foresees the Puerto Rican standout as potentially having an early impact for the Illini.
“He’s definitely very mobile with good length and is a good finisher,” London said. “His touch and his release really makes him a good prospect for that Class of 2021. Having R.J. and Luke helps them. That’s definitely two solid pieces right there. They’re looking for that next point guard.”
The one roster spot to fill — even if it’s not officially open just yet — is Ayo Dosunmu’s. The consensus First Team All-American did go through “Senior Night” as a junior, and the expectation is the Chicago native pursues his NBA shot next season.
Illinois is certainly recruiting like that’s the case.
Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett is among the Illini’s top remaining targets. The former Morgan Park and Prolific Prep (Calif.) guard left the Red Raiders after just 12 games this season, entering the portal and garnering the expected interest as a former five-star recruit.
Illinois is also re-recruiting four-star guard TyTy Washington out of AZ Compass Prep in Arizona after his decommitment from Creighton and has an open offer to three-star Blair Academy (N.J.) guard Jaylen Blakes.
The consistent pitch? What Dosunmu accomplished in his three seasons at Illinois.
“It’s huge,” London said. “The guards who talk about Illinois always mention Ayo and the kind of things he’s done. … When you have somebody that talented who played on the big stage every night is definitely a huge sell. Coming in and being able to keep Illinois where it’s at — at the same level — is definitely very big for these recruits. Everything (Dosunmu’s) done at Illinois will be a path for other recruits.”
Illinois’ current recruiting class ranks ninth in the Big Ten and 45th nationally with Goode and Melendez. It might not have the star power of previous classes, but its bedrock is two prospects that will give the Illini much-needed size and length on the wing.
Illinois’ success this season can only help on the recruiting trail, whether it’s chasing 2021 prospects or mining the transfer portal when it comes to roster construction for the 2021-22 season.
London sees it as a clear selling point for players like Burnett and Washington.
“How do you look at a top-five team in the country and that’s not something you’re interested in?” London said. “For guards, the way they use Ayo has been a big thing for these recruits saying they’ll have freedom in the offense and be able to score and featured in one of the top conferences in the country. If he gets drafted, that will be even more of a sell — especially for the ’22 class — of I can go to Illinois and have a path to the NBA.”