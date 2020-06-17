CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' recruiting pipeline in the state of Florida delivered again Wednesday with a commitment from East Lake linebacker Dylan Rosiek. The Tarpon Springs, Fla., native is the second Illini commit from the Sunshine State in four days and fourth total in the now eight-man 2021 class.
"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to my family and friends for supporting me through this process," Rosiek wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Also would like to give a huge thanks to the East Lake coaching and training staff for giving their all every day to make me the best version of myself possible both on the field and in the classroom.
"Finally, I'd like to thank every coach who saw something in me and gave me an opportunity to play at the next level. With all that being said, after careful consideration and many talks with my family I am extremely thankful and excited to announce I am committed to the University of Illinois."
Recruiting is shut down1000% COMMITED#TooILL21🟠🔵🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/6nUz3Vwza9— Dylan Rosiek (@dylan_rosiek) June 17, 2020
Rosiek helped East Lake — the alma mater of Illinois redshirt senior linebacker Jake Hansen — go 6-5 in 2019. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker finished his junior season with 118 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and six sacks. Rosiek also forced six fumbles and blocked two field goals last season.
The addition of Rosiek, who is unranked by both 247Sports and Rivals, didn't change Illinois' team recruiting ranking. The Illini are still last in the Big Ten per 247Sports and Rivals and rank 71st and 66th, respectively, in the national team rankings.
Rosiek had 19 total offers before choosing Illinois — the lone high major team on is list. Rosiek's other FBS offers included Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State and Georgia State. He also had offers from five Ivy League programs in Dartmouth, Harvard, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale in addition to other FCS offers from Austin Peay, Furman, Howard, Lehigh, Mercer and UT Martin.