CHAMPAIGN — There have a number of issues that have plagued the Illinois women’s basketball team during its winless start to Big Ten play.
A sputtering offense.
A lack of depth on the bench with injuries to freshman guards Aaliyah Nye (out at least 2 weeks) and Aaliyah McQueen (could return to practice on Monday but won’t be game ready right away), as well as junior center Geovana Lopes (season-ending knee surgery).
A difficult stretch of conference games —which continues at noon on Sunday when the Illini (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) go against arguably the Big Ten’s hottest team in the 15th-ranked Wolverines (8-0, 3-0) at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. — has only compounded Illinois’ problems.
Given those pitfalls, the Illini also haven’t been making things easy on themselves by starting slowly in each of the past three games.
Illinois, after all, faced a 23-9 deficit after the first quarter at then-No. 20 Indiana on Dec 31. Trailed by 25 after the opening 10 minutes at home to Iowa on Jan. 3. And this past Thursday when Illinois hosted No. 16 Ohio State, the Buckeyes led by 10 at the start of the second quarter.
The result? The Illini lost all three games by 23 or more points.
Bad first quarters have not just been a problem for Illinois in Big Ten play, either. The first quarter has been the Illini’s worst statistical period all season with Illinois averaging 12.6 points across the opening 10 minutes compared to 14.7 points in the second quarter and 17.1 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Coincidentally the only Big Ten game in which the Illini were competitive in from start-to-finish — a 78-72 loss at Nebraska on Dec. 10 — saw Illinois score a season-high 21 points in the first quarter.
“It’s something we’ve talked about extensively,” coach Nancy Fahey said of the Illini’s first-quarter struggles. “We made some strategical differences (against Ohio State) thinking we could get back and cover the three-ball. That is a big area of concern right now is defending the three-point line.
“You know it’s not like it’s rocket science here. It’s not like the players don’t know it. The coaches don’t know it. We have set goals each quarter of what we have wanted to contain them to, and the first and the third quarter hurt us (in the loss to Ohio State).”
Whether the Illini can find a better offensive balance moving forward it’s clear they have their work cut out for them on Sunday as few, if any, teams in the Big Ten are playing better than Michigan right now, which is off to its best start in program history. This despite an earlier COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines program that wiped out back-to-back games in late December, including a still-to-be-rescheduled game at Illinois.
Naz Hillmon sets the tone for Michigan with the junior forward coming off her best game as a Wolverine with career-highs in points (35) and rebounds (22) in the team’s 64-62 home win against Nebraska last Thursday.
“We’re starting to get a defensive identity because we’re starting to manage the defensive end better,” Fahey said. “If we can get our offensive output to 65 or 70, we can be in games. That’s not necessarily happening.”