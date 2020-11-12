CHAMPAIGN — Andy Katz apparently practiced his coin flipping technique throughout the day Thursday in preparation for the one flip that would decide whether Illinois or Missouri would host this year’s Braggin’ Rights game.
Those practice flips, if you can believe it, generated a 50-50 split between Illinois’ Block I and Missouri’s tiger head logo.
The pivotal flip — at the tail end of the 30-minute special streamed live Thursday night across multiple platforms — ultimately went in the Tigers’ favor.
Missouri will host Illinois on Dec. 12 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., for the first game in the series not held in St. Louis since 1982 and first on the Tigers’ home court since 1978. The Illini won on the road at the Hearnes Center in 1978 before losing at the Assembly Hall in 1979 before the series moved permanently to a neutral site starting in 1980 and turned into the annual Braggin’ Rights game.
St. Louis wasn’t an option for this year’s game because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Finding some way to continue the Braggin’ Rights tradition, though, was a priority for both schools.
“When the NCAA came out and said they’d like us to play non-league games, this was one that never wavered for us,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It just made sense from location, from proximity and not getting on an airplane. It made a lot of sense every way, and it gets to keep this rivalry going.”
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin shared a similar sentiment. His team has won the last two Braggin’ Rights games, although Illinois leads the all-time series 32-18.
“I just think you have to give all the credit to both administrations to make this happen,” Martin said. “We both could have kind of shied away from it just because there’s so much going on. We felt like this was a game that had to happen. This is a game that has to take place. This is one of those games all around the country you look forward to. It’s a big deal.”
This year’s Braggin’ Rights game won’t feature the same 50-50 fan split. Fans won’t be allowed at Mizzou Arena, which opened in 2004, other than family members of players, coaches and staff. The same would have been true had Illinois won the coin flip and the game was scheduled for State Farm Center.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said that was a guarantee he needed from Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk when discussing moving the game out of St. Louis for this year.
“That’s something that’s a restriction within the Big Ten and in our state here in Illinois,” Whitman said about not allowing general fans in the arena. “Before we could feel comfortable going to another site, we felt like we had to have a comparable experience in both places. That was an important piece for us.”
Some nonconference games — namely the multiple multi-team events that were supposed to be held in an Orlando bubble — were canceled or moved because teams couldn’t agree on all COVID-19 protocols. Illinois, which is testing everyone on campus multiple times per week, and Missouri found common ground to keep Braggin’ Rights going in a pandemic.
“They’re a little bit different, but equally as strong, I think, in terms of the testing,” Sterk said comparing Missouri and Illinois’ protocols. “We haven’t had anything traced to a practice or competition, and we want to keep it that way.”