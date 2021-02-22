uinorthwestern
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44), Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) watch a video under orange light before starters are introduced in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN —  A blowout win at Minnesota to cap a 2-0 week at least created the chance, slim as it might be, for Illinois to move up in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. One of Michigan and Ohio State was going to lose given the two teams played Sunday.

The Buckeyes ultimately dropped a five-point game at home to the Wolverines. But the top five of the AP Top 25 held steady this week, with the Illini remaining at No. 5 behind Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State.

The gap between Ohio State at No. 4 and Illinois at No. 5, however, was small. The Buckeyes’ votes totaled 1,370 points. The Illini checked in with 1,356 points.

Illinois (16-5, 12-3 Big Ten) currently holds the longest active winning streak in the conference at seven. Ohio State’s loss to Michigan snapped its own seven-game streak, and the Wolverines’ three-week pause means they’re at just five wins in a row dating back to Jan. 19.

The Big Ten had five teams ranked this week. In addition to three in the top five, Iowa moved up two spots to No. 9 and Wisconsin slid two spots to No. 23 after losing Sunday to the Hawkeyes.

Illinois will put its seven-game winning streak on the line at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Michigan State. The Spartans, currently 11th in the Big Ten standings, won at Indiana on Saturday but have just three wins in their last nine games.

Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Oklahoma

7. Alabama

8. Creighton

9. Villanova

10. West Virginia

11. Florida State

12. Iowa

13. Arkansas

14. Texas

15. Kansas

16. USC

17. Houston

18. Texas Tech

19. Virginia Tech

20. Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. San Diego State

23. Loyola Chicago

24. LSU

25. Oregon

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

