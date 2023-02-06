CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team was set to host Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
But that won't happen, with the game postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Gophers program, Minnesota announced on Monday afternoon.
This is the first game this season for the Illini that is affected by COVID-19.
Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) played Minnesota (7-15, 1-11) once already this season, with the Illini winning 78-60 on Jan. 16 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The Gophers have lost seven straight games, with their current skid starting with their loss to the Illini. Minnesota last played on Saturday, losing 81-46 at home to Maryland.
A makeup date for the Illinois-Minnesota game isn't yet set, with both schools and the Big Ten working to come up with a rescheduled date. All distributed tickets for Tuesday night's game will be valid for the new date and time if the game is able to be rescheduled.
Illinois, which lost 81-79 at Iowa on Saturday, is now off until this upcoming Saturday. Rutgers (16-7, 8-4) is set to visit State Farm Center for a 1 p.m. tip in Champaign.
The Illini are set to conclude the regular season on March 5 at Purdue, and in the remaining three weeks of the regular season, already have two games scheduled each week: Feb. 14 at Penn State and Feb. 18 at Indiana; Feb. 23 at home against Northwestern and Feb. 26 at Ohio State; March 2 at home against Michigan and March 5 at Purdue.
Minnesota is the second Big Ten team to deal with a COVID-19 pause this season after Northwestern had to reschedule its games against Iowa and Wisconsin.