Illinois Minnesota Basketball
Buy Now

Sencire Harris tries to drive past Minnesota guard Ta’Lon Cooper during the second half of Monday night’s game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Harris scored seven points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out three assists as the Illini used a strong second half to cruise by the Gophers for a 78-60 victory.

 Craig Lassig/AP

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team was set to host Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

But that won't happen, with the game postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Gophers program, Minnesota announced on Monday afternoon.

This is the first game this season for the Illini that is affected by COVID-19.

Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) played Minnesota (7-15, 1-11) once already this season, with the Illini winning 78-60 on Jan. 16 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The Gophers have lost seven straight games, with their current skid starting with their loss to the Illini. Minnesota last played on Saturday, losing 81-46 at home to Maryland.

A makeup date for the Illinois-Minnesota game isn't yet set, with both schools and the Big Ten working to come up with a rescheduled date. All distributed tickets for Tuesday night's game will be valid for the new date and time if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Illinois, which lost 81-79 at Iowa on Saturday, is now off until this upcoming Saturday. Rutgers (16-7, 8-4) is set to visit State Farm Center for a 1 p.m. tip in Champaign.

The Illini are set to conclude the regular season on March 5 at Purdue, and in the remaining three weeks of the regular season, already have two games scheduled each week: Feb. 14 at Penn State and Feb. 18 at Indiana; Feb. 23 at home against Northwestern and Feb. 26 at Ohio State; March 2 at home against Michigan and March 5 at Purdue.

Minnesota is the second Big Ten team to deal with a COVID-19 pause this season after Northwestern had to reschedule its games against Iowa and Wisconsin.

Tags

Trending Videos