Dre Brown, Dele Harding and Blake Hayes were the major award winners at Sunday's Illinois football banquet, The banquet was help at Champaign's I Hotel.
Senior tailback Brown was named the outstanding offensive player. Senior linebacker Harding earned the outstanding defensive player award. And junior punter Blake Hayes earned the award for special teams.
Other award winners included senior defensive tackle Jamal Milan (Wright Commitment to Excellence), senior tight end Justice Williams (Scholars-Athlete), Brown (Bruce Capel Award), and Bobby Walker (Service Above Self).
The two hour banquet featured a 20-minute talk from athletic director Josh Whitman and comments from Illinois head coach Lovie Smith.
The five captains were honored. As were the seniors.
The Illini, who lost at home to Northwestern on Saturday, will find out their bowl opponent next Sunday.