A whirlwind week of Illinois athletics continues on Saturday after Brad Underwood's eighth-ranked Illini men's basketball team stayed perfect — barely. Here's a cliff notes version of what went down Friday:
In basketball
— The next Associated Press Top 25 poll is set to come out Monday. Where would N-G beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey have the Illini — who survived Ohio 77-75 on the same day San Francisco upset No. 4 Virginia 61-60 — ahead of their showdown next Wednesday night against No. 2 Baylor? "Circumstance is the only reason Illinois would move up from No. 5 to No. 4 on my ballot if I had to submit it now," Richey wrote late Friday afternoon. "That circumstance being, of course, my previous No. 4 team Virginia losing to San Francisco. This weekend's games might unearth a big mover in the poll that would allow me to keep the Illini at No. 5, which I'm more inclined to do."
— Playing like the potential 2021 NBA draft lottery pick some experts have already bestowed upon him, Ayo Dosunmu made a strong case to win his next Big Ten Player of the Week honor. Why? All the Illini guard did in his team's first three wins is average 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists
— Let the gauntlet begin. Baylor marks the first of 10 ranked opponents the Illini are scheduled to see this season. If the Bears hold at No. 2 in the new AP poll and if the Illini can shake off Friday afternoon's shaky performance at State Farm Center and knock off the Bears at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — the same venue Illinois never got the chance to take the floor last March at the canceled Big Ten tournament — it would mark the Illini's first win against a top-two team since Tyler Griffey became an Illinois legend with his buzzer-beating layup to top No. 1 Indiana in 2013.
In football
— Ryan Day won't get the chance to do what Urban Meyer, Luke Fickell, Jim Tressel and John Cooper have all done in the last 29 years: Lead Ohio State to a win against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Day, the third-year Buckeyes coach who is 20-1 overall, won't coach Saturday's game against the Illini because Ohio State announced Friday afternoon he's tested positive for COVID-19. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson Sr. — his son, former Penn State running back Larry Johnson Jr., torched Illinois for 279 rushing yards in an 18-7 Nittany Lions win in 2002 — will serve as the Buckeyes' interim coach.
— Watch out for a police escort if you're driving along Neil Street on Saturday morning. The kickoff is still slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, but the Buckeyes didn't spend Friday night in Champaign-Urbana, opting to depart Saturday morning from Columbus and fly into Willard Airport in Savoy before a caravan of buses will take the third-ranked team in the country to Memorial Stadium.
— Speaking of rankings: Illinois is 0 for its last 4 against top-five foes — sorry, Illini fans, Wisconsin was No. 6 at the time of last year's upset — at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is still a four-touchdown favorite and even without Day coaching, the Buckeyes still have Heisman contender Justin Fields. Meaning, if the Illini pull off a stunner Saturday, it would mark the first time the Illini beat a team of caliber since Juice Williams and Rashard Mendenhall led a 4-1 Illinois team to a 31-26 win against No. 5 Wisconsin on Oct. 6, 2007.